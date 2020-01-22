The Falcons boys hockey team scored four consecutive goals across the three periods and did a lot of the little things right to come away with a 4-2 victory Tuesday against Mankato East/Loyola.
The Cougars opened the scoring on a goal by Matthew Salzle at the 7:39 mark in the first period, and for a while Mankato East/Loyola was able to keep Faribault off the scoreboard. Noah Murphy finally broke the ice with an unassisted goal with just 1 minute left in the first period. The Falcons took the lead for good about 5½ minutes later on a goal by Zack Slinger, assisted by Brody Pavel and Zach Siegert.
Siegert got in on the scoring action three minutes into the third period with an assist from Leighton Weasler, and Pavel scored at the 8:20 mark of the third period, assisted by Lucas Linnemann, to push Faribault’s lead to 4-1.
Mankato East/Loyola (8-9-1 overall, 4-3 Big 9 Conference) got one goal back with about 6 minutes left in the game, but the Falcons’ defense prevented them from closing in any further.
“Our guys were getting the puck deep and had a good forecheck going,” Faribault coach Dean Weasler said. “Mankato East has some very high-skilled forwards, and they like to kind of float one of their guys, but I thought we were able to cover him for the most part. He did score one goal against us, but we made some nice adjustments where the guys reacted well to their offensive zone pressure. We changed our defensive zone a little bit tonight and the guys caught onto it really well. They just did a lot of the little things right tonight.”
Offensively, the Falcons (11-3-2 overall, 4-2-2 Big 9) did a great job of crashing the net, creating traffic, coming up with rebounds and seizing opportunities to score.
Weasler feels there’s still room for improvement, though, especially in power-play situations. He feels the Falcons have the skills to run the power play effectively but said they’re still struggling with mental errors and fatigue in those situations.
“We’re always looking to improve, and we’d like to improve on the power play especially. We play with a short bench, and I don’t want to make any excuses, but sometimes in the power play guys will take a little bit of a breather instead of putting the pedal down, and I think that costs us on our power play because we definitely have the skills to run the power play, but we just make a lot of mental errors and I think it’s because we’re tired,” said Weasler. “We have to figure out how to get more guys on the ice, or just fight through it so we’re not tired.”
Following the win, Jordan Nawrocki earned the belt, with Weasler crediting him for making some great plays on defense.
“We moved Jordan back to forward because we had a full squad again tonight, and he did his job as the center down low,” said Weasler. “He won some key faceoffs, blocked some shots and made a nice diving play on the penalty kill late in the game.”
Next up for the Falcons is a non-conference road game against the Dodge County Wildcats Thursday. Faribault and Dodge County have played each other every year for the last few years, so Weasler said the Falcons have a pretty good idea of what to expect.
“They’re kind of similar to Mankato East – they have one guy who’s a superstar, Brody Lamb, and he’s spectacular,” said Weasler. “We’ll need to make sure that he doesn’t get a lot of time in space. We’re not a team that likes to focus on just one player on the other team; rather, we focus on the fact that we need to do the little things right to keep all of their team off the scoreboard. If we do those things right, then we hope we can keep their star player from scoring, as well as all of their guys. We need to play a good well-rounded game.”