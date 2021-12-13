Despite entering wrestlers in only seven weight classes, the Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling team registered a sixth-place finish out of nine teams at Saturday's Delano Invitational.
Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the individual invitational with 211.5 points, ahead of Becker (191.5), St. Peter (172.5), Medford (134.5), Rogers (115), Kenyon-Wanamingo (109), Delano (59), Park Center (37) and St. Croix Lutheran (2).
Finishing in the top three of their brackets for the Knights were Ryan LaCanne (106-pound weight class), Masyn Hanson (113), Reed Sommer (120), Gavin Johnson (132), Dillon Bartel (152) and Jaedin Johnson (170). Bartel won his weight class thanks to a 3-2 decision against Becker's Ethan Anderson (ranked No. 8 at 160AA) and a 6-2 decision against St. Peter's Harold Born.
106 (round robin)
Round 1 - Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 won by decision over Grady Weinbrenner (Rogers) 3-5 (Dec 6-0)
Round 2 - Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 4-4 (Dec 8-5)
Round 3 - Titan Friederichs (Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Luth) 7-0 won by fall over Ryan LaCanne (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 (Fall 3:11)
113
Champ. Round 1 - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Nolan Jurek (Becker) 2-4 (SV-1 6-2)
Semifinal - Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-3 won by decision over Landon Hinchcliff (Delano) 2-4 (Dec 2-1)
1st Place Match - Parker Jackson (Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Luth) 4-2 won by decision over Masyn Hanson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-3 (Dec 3-0)
120
Champ. Round 1 - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-4 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 5-3 (Fall 2:43)
Semifinal - Kaden Nicolas (Becker) 5-1 won by major decision over Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-4 (MD 21-9)
Cons. Semi - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-4 won by fall over Kaden Harfmann (Medford) 2-4 (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match - Reed Sommer (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-4 won by decision over Navarro Kornwolf (Rogers) 4-5 (Dec 7-6)
132
Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-2 won by fall over Sam Welter (Rogers) 1-5 (Fall 0:50)
Semifinal - Cael Olson (Delano) 4-2 won by decision over Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-2 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Semi - Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-2 won by injury default over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 2-6 (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Gavin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 6-2 won by decision over Drew May (Becker) 4-4 (Dec 6-2)
152
Champ. Round 1 - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-0 won by decision over Ethan Anderson (Becker) 3-2 (Dec 7-3)
1st Place Match - Dillon Bartel (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-0 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 6-2 (Dec 6-4)
170
Champ. Round 1 - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 won by fall over Mohamed Bamba (Park Center) 2-3 (Fall 0:53)
Semifinal - Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 won in sudden victory - 1 over Adam Jurek (Becker) 5-3 (SV-1 5-3)
1st Place Match - Tate Hermes (Medford) 6-0 won by tech fall over Jaedin Johnson (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 8-1 (TF-1.5 4:29 (15-0))
195
Champ. Round 1 - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 5-3 won by fall over Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Jackson Drahos (Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Luth) 6-2 won by fall over Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 (Fall 5:47)
5th Place Match - Will Van Epps (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)