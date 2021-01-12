VARSITY ROSTER
Angelina Fast-Hernandez, senior
Ellie Hunt, senior
Sarah McColley, senior
Kylie Petricka, senior
Makenna Smith, senior
Alexia Anderson, junior
Olivia Bauer, junior
Maryn Hart, junior
Maggie Leichtnam, junior
Meghan Swanson, junior
Evy Vettrus, junior
Sydney Bauer, sophomore
Isabel Herda, sophomore
Hailey Prokopec, sophomore
Hailey Reuvers, freshman
Rylee Sietsema, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 — vs. Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 — vs. Northfield, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 — at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 — vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
March 2 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
March 5 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
March 9 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 — at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 22 vs. Winona — Last season, the Winhawks and Falcons played to a tightly-contested 53-50 game, which Winona was able to win, before it also won the rematch later in the season 52-36. In the 2018-19 season, Faribault won both games of the season series by a combined 14 points, so generally these two teams tend to stay pretty close to one another. This season, the Winhawks will feature an eye-popping 12 seniors. These two teams will also play March 5 in Winona.
Jan. 30 vs. Northfield — The first time these two teams met last season, the Raiders were able to edge the Falcons 55-49, despite 17 points from Evy Vettrus. Two seasons ago, when the Raiders advanced to the Section 1AAA title game, the Falcons again produced a close game in a 53-51 overtime defeat. Northfield returns every player from last season, as it was without a senior, and these two teams will also meet Feb. 16 in Northfield.
Feb. 5 vs. Rochester Century — Against a Rochester Century team that provided fits against some of the better squads in the Big 9 Conference, Faribault provided plenty of resistance. That included a 55-47 win for the Panthers in Faribault, during which Vettrus drained four 3-pointers to score 18 points. Then, in the rematch in Rochester, the Falcons surged to a 74-70 victory with the help of 14 points from Maryn Hart and 12 from Isabel Herda. These two teams will also play in the regular-season finale March 11 in Rochester.