Between Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (2015) and Mayer Lutheran (2016, 2017), Section 2A has produced three state champions in the last four years.
One of these two schools gets left out of the state tournament each year despite a top-10 ranking in the state polls.
The section remains mostly intact with a few changes.
Mankato Loyola has a varsity team for the first time since 2016 and joins the section.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva moves up to Class AA and New Century Academy, a new program from Hutchinson, moves to Section 1A.
The North subsection consists of: BOLD, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, Cedar Mountain, Cleveland, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, Mayer Lutheran, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Ulm Cathedral, Nicollet, Sleepy Eye and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.
The South: Alden-Conger, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, Madelia, Mankato Loyola, Martin County West, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey, St. Clair, Springfield, United South Central and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Within the section, WEM will see USC Oct. 19 at home. It could also meet any of Cleveland, MVL or St. Clair at WEM’s home tournament Sept. 7.
Here’s a look at the South, plus a look at North favorite Mayer Lutheran.
SOUTH
Alden-Conger — The Knights had one of their best seasons in program history, earning the subsection’s No. 2 seed with a 24-4-1 record (12-1-1 against the section). St. Clair upset A-C in the second round of the playoffs. A-C will hope to rebuild after graduating six players, including setter Erika Bute who now plays at Augustana University. All-Valley Conference hitter junior Abbie Theusch returns along with second-team sophomore defensive specialist Mallory Ignaszewski. One of WEM’s biggest contenders does not appear to have a lot of size up front with no returners taller than 5-foot-9. Jolene Bute returns as head coach.
J-W-P — The Bulldogs finished 11th in the subsection with a 4-19 overall record and 3-13 mark in section. Three of the four wins came in best-of-three set tournament matches. Martin County West swept J-W-P in round one of the playoffs. The Bulldogs return all-Waseca County News setter senior Mandy Gruis and move on from all-WCN and all-Valley Conference second team middle hitter, Kourtney Southwick. Jessica Keenan returns as head coach.
LC-WM — The Knights were the No. 8 seed and finished with a 17-15 record (15-12 in section). It lost to WEM 3-0 in the second round of the playoffs after sweeping Madelia. The season was a stark improvement from 5-24 in 2017 thanks to seven seniors on the 2018 squad. Returning is all-Valley Conference first-team outside hitter, junior Lakesha Carter. Kim Thorson returns as head coach.
Madelia — The Blackhawks were the No. 9 seed and finished 8-19 overall and 7-14 in section. They lost in round one of the playoffs to LC-WM. Nine seniors graduate from 2018, including all-Valley second team middle hitter Alayna DeLaCruz. Madelia seeks its first winning season of the decade. Steve Schlager returns as head coach.
Loyola — Due to low numbers, Loyola was without a varsity squad in 2017 and 2018. This was previously a successful program that went 15-10 in 2016 and had multiple double-digit win seasons in the 2010s. Loyola was playing at lower levels the last two years, so it won’t be starting completely fresh. Dave Nixon is the head coach.
Martin County West — Despite a 10-16 overall record, a 5-5 mark in the section and a good strength of schedule lifted the Mavericks to the No. 6 seed and a playoff sweep of J-W-P. MCW will have a new look this year after graduating seven players from a small roster. That includes all-Valley Conference libero Madison Klima and all-Valley second team or honorable mention starters at middle hitter and setter. The top returner is all-Valley honorable mention senior middle hitter Sami Meyer. Hilary Elliott and Kayla Zehms return as co-head coaches.
ML/G-H-E-C/T — The Mustangs finished 3-25 overall and 2-18 within the section en route to earning the No. 12 subsection seed. They featured seven seniors in 2018 but their top player was setter Lydia Steinhaus who returns a a senior following an all-Valley honorable mention season. The Mustangs lost to NRHEG in round one of the playoffs. Paul Steinhaus returns as head coach.
MLA/C — The Wolverines improved from 5-19 in 2018 to 17-9-1 (7-2-1 in section) in their second year as a co-op. MLA/C beat NRHEG 3-1 before getting swept by WEM in the playoffs. It won six in a row late in the season as well as eight of its last 11. The team loses just four seniors from a team otherwise composed of juniors in 2018. Danny Hup returns as head coach.
St. Clair — The Cyclones reeled off 12 straight regular season wins and downed MCW and A-C in the playoffs before taking a set in a loss to WEM as the No. 3 seed. St. Clair finished 24-9 (13-4 in section) on the heels of 51 wins the previous two seasons. Its top four players graduate, including all-Valley performers at right side, libero and middle hitter as well as a second-teamer at outside hitter. The top returner for a team that graduated nine is senior outside hitter Ragan Vilt. Phil Meyer is the head coach.
Springfield — The Tigers finished 14-16 overall and 8-6 in section to earn the No. 7 seed. They swept USC before falling to A-C in the playoffs. Springfield is the only team in the subsection from the Tomahawk Conference. Last year’s roster featured all upperclassmen save for one player, and six players graduated. That roster did not list anyone taller than 5-foot-8. Tiffany Pierson returns as head coach.
USC — The Rebels were the No. 10 seed after a 5-22-1 overall season and a 4-13-1 mark in section. Four of five wins came in best-of-three set tournament matches. USC lost to Springfield in round one of the playoffs. It graduated seven players from last year including Gopher Conference honorees at setter and outside hitter. Joe Kuechenmeister returns as head coach.
WEM — The Bucaneers were the clear cut No. 1 seed after spending a good chunk of 2018 ranked No. 1 in the state. WEM finished 31-3 and 4-1 against the section. It got off to a 15-0 start and did not lose a best-of-five match until losing to Mayer Lutheran 3-1 in the section championship. The Bucs will have to retool this year after graduating nine high-impact seniors, including at setter, libero and defense. Setter MaeLea Harmon and outside hitter Alexis Morsching were all-state honorees. WEM’s strength will be at the net as senior middle hitters Delaney Donahue and Hering return along with junior outside hitter Toryn Richards. WEM is ranked No. 5 in the preseason MNVBCA Class A poll. Crystal Lamont returns as head coach.
NORTH
Mayer Lutheran — The Crusaders project to meet WEM in the section title match for the fifth straight year since joining the section. Mayer Lutheran is ranked No. 3 in the class coming off a 24-10 record (1-0 section) against a demanding schedule. The Crusaders finished fifth at state and return two all-state senior middle hitters in Claudia Stahlke and Olivia Tjernagel who tower at 6-2 and 6-1, respectively. Tjernagel has committed to play next year at the University of Northern Iowa. Mayer Lutheran graduated just one player, a starting outside hitter. Joelle Grimsley returns as head coach.