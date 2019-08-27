3-and-out with the Packers
- Austin is coming off of a 2-7 season, which included a 48-14 loss at home to Faribault. It was the Packers’ largest margin of defeat. These two teams face off 7 p.m. Friday at Bruce Smith Field.
- Ed Schmitt replaces Brett Vesel as head coach. Schmitt was an assistant with Austin for 13 years.
- This series was controlled by Faribault from 2004 to 2015 before Austin won twice in a row in 2016 and 2017. Both teams graduated a large chunk of their 2018 starters.
When the Falcons have the ball
The Faribault offense will try to keep a typically potent Austin offense off the field by doing its part controlling the ball. While the Falcons will be young on the offensive line, they’ll also be big. Austin lost a lot of contributors in general and that appears to be the case on the defensive line.
Faribault relied on workhorse Mitch Nelson to do the damage on the ground last year. He piled up 204 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Nelson had since graduated, but junior leading returning rusher Alex Gardner also found success against the Packers. He had career highs of 14 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Faribault only threw four times last year against Austin and will aim to keep that number low again. Senior Bryce Nolen and junior Nick Ehlers both expect to see time at quarterback.
Austin’s defense will be led by senior linebacker Andrew Chesak and senior defensive back Agwa Nywesh, both of who were 2018 all-district selections.
Austin’s defense allowed 39.7 points per game in 2018. Faribault scored 16 a game.
When the Packers have the ball
Austin will have a new playbook for Faribault to prepare for. If it stays close to recent form, it will be one of the more pass-heavy teams on Faribault’s schedule. The Packers typically run a spread offense and like to use their speed to their advantage.
A new quarterback will be under center in senior Eli Johnson. Faribault frustrated last year’s quarterback, Nate Murphy, forcing a 5-for-19 completion rate for 74 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Current senior Jerad Moriarity led Faribault with eight tackles and senior linebacker Dylan Lippert had an interception.
Johnson’s main targets will be tight end Ethan Owens and wide receivers Agwa Nywesh, Collin Dahlback and Moses Idris. The Packers expect to mix in several ball carriers and list four seniors at the position.
Austin scored 27.2 points per game in 2018 and goes up against a defense that allowed 28.5.
Key to the game
As previously mentioned, Faribault would love to control the ball in this one. If the Falcons can chew up over 25 of 48 minutes on the clock, and perhaps closer to 30, they’ll be in good shape. With two young and seemingly evenly matched teams, Faribault’s homefield advantage could also make the difference in what’s always an emotionally charged game on opening night.
Coach says
”Looking at their scrimmage they seemed to have changed a lot. It may be a game you have to do some adjusting on the fly. You always can’t go from the scrimmage film.” — Faribault head coach Ned Louis