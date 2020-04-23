This story originally appeared in the Nov. 11, 2007 edition of the Daily News and highlights Bethlehem Academy's Class A state title victory over Windom Area.
Nicole Pothen has made hundreds of kills during her Bethlehem Academy volleyball career. This one made her teammates cry.
Pothen elevated, smashed the ball off the block attempt of Windom Area’s Megan Ysker and down just inside the line Saturday, giving the Cardinals their third state championship in five years.
“Winning a state championship, it’s like surreal,” Cardinals sophomore Holly Hafemeyer said through tears. “I always thought when my sister and the older girls got it, I hope that it would be me someday, and now it actually is.
Hafemeyer cried tears of joy but she was also crying because the season had come to end, albeit a good one.
“It’s my last time with this group of girls,” Hafemeyer said.
Senior Laura Slinger, the lone holdover from Bethlehem Academy’s 2005 state championship team, said this year’s win was much more emotional.
“The last time I was sad because my sister was a senior and she was leaving,” Slinger said. “But it was my first year on varsity so it didn’t mean as much as it does now, because this is the last hurrah for me and we came out on top.
Slinger was one of four BA seniors who ended their Cardinals career by hoisting the state championship trophy.
“We definitely brought our best to this tournament,” senior Liz Schlobohm said.
Cardinals coach Franz Boelter had his own reasons for being emotional. To win their third title, his Cardinals had to beat a Windom Area team that was coached by his longtime friend Ron Wendorff. The two men shared an emotional bear hug after the match but Boelter didn’t think there was much he could say to console his friend.
“Words probably don’t take care of that right now, because I know what he’s feeling,” Boelter said. “I wish he could feel what I’m feeling right now because he deserves it. I really hope he can get one of these so he experiences this.”
The state title caps off what was already a record-setting season for the Cardinals, who are the first team to advance to six consecutive state championship matches. It also caps a long season of hard work.
“I’m really happy for our seniors,” Boelter said. “It’s kind of hard to keep this thing going and they were bound and determined to not be the ones that didn’t get here.”
Along the way, the Cardinals played one of the toughest schedules in the state. During the regular season they faced six state tournament qualifiers -- two from Class AA and four from Class AAA. They went 1-5 in those matches with their only win coming against Delano.
“From this day last year, their goal was to win a state championship this year,” Boelter said. “Sometimes it was probably a little hard to think that that was realistic, just because of the schedule we played. We took some lumps against some great three-A teams. The competition we played really helped us.”
That stiff competition had the Cardinals peaking at just the right time.
“This might be the best three (matches) we’ve played.” Boelter said. “I have no complaints about anything in any of the three (matches). I thought we were focused and we played as hard as we could, and you can’t ask for any more than that.
“I don’t think we played a bad match. I thought we played well and we got better every day. We had to.”
The Cardinals have not been beaten or even really pushed in a game through the first two rounds of the tournament and that streak continued in the first game of the championship.
BA used a 10-1 run to break open a game that had been close in the early going. With the Cardinals leading 14-13, Stephanie Meschke started the run with a kill. It didn’t end until the Cardinals had built a 24-14 advantage.
When Malon Paplow’s serve sailed long at 24-17, the Cardinals had a 1-0 lead.
Windom bounced back to win the second game, a back-and-forth contest that saw 15 ties and five lead changes.
But the next two games were all Cardinals. BA pulled out to an 18-8 lead in the third game before the Eagles rallied to within three at 19-16.
“They are a great team,” Boelter said. “They put so much pressure on you with their serve. I was so happy with our serve receive.
“We had that one stretch in game three where (MaKenzie) Lovell really got on a roll. We had trouble with that but we were able to rid that out.”
Serve receive was just one area where the Cardinals had the advantage.
“I really give KariAnne Nass, Laura Slinger and Nicole Pothen a lot of credit,” Boelter said. “Neither Pothen or Slinger made the all-tournament team but they made so many good passes for us in this tournament and they dug so many balls, they were just unbelievable.”
Three Cardinals: Hafemeyer, Schlobohm and KariAnne Nass were named to the 10-member all-tournament team.