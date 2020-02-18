Monday’s game between the Faribault boys basketball team and Rochester John Marshall was a tale of two halves. The first half was all about defense, with the Rockets holding a slim three-point lead at halftime. But the second half was about consistency, and unfortunately for the Falcons, the Rockets were consistently the better team.
Rochester John Marshall opened the second half with a quick 5-0 scoring run that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game, helping the Rockets to pull away and win by a score of 64-49.
The Falcons and their coach, Eric Hildebrandt, did what they could do to slow the Rockets down, but their efforts weren’t enough.
After the Falcons snapped out of a mini-scoring drought early in the second half to cut the Rockets’ lead to 32-24, Hildebrandt called a timeout to urge a more focused defensive effort. The Falcons responded well, but so did the Rockets, as they beat the defensive pressure and drained a 3-pointer to stretch their lead to double digits.
“(Rochester) John Marshall executed really well,” Hildebrandt said. “I give a lot of credit to them for the way they played.”
JM’s Jacob Daing proved particularly troublesome for the Faribault defense, as he finished with an impressive 37 points. Only three other JM players scored more than five points in the game, but the Falcons were unable to find any answers for Daing.
With 11 minutes remaining in the game, the Rockets had stretched their lead to 40-27, but the Falcons were still battling. They clawed their way back a few minutes later, reducing the deficit to 10 points at 47-37, but again the Rockets responded with a quick 5-0 run to take the wind out of Faribault’s sails.
At the end of the day, the Rockets proved to be the more consistent team throughout the night, and Hildebrandt felt the Falcons didn’t play to the best of their ability.
“We did not have our best effort on either end of the floor,” Hildebrandt said. “We had some good stretches where we increased our defensive intensity, which led to some good things for us, but we just needed a more consistent effort throughout the whole game.”
Abdi Abdullahi led the Falcons with 12 points, followed by Alex Leet with 11 and John Palmer with 10. Aqbal Abdullahi chipped in five points, Evan Larson tallied four, Alex Sullivan scored three and Maverick Jeanes and Hunter Nelson finished with two apiece.
Hildebrandt said he was optimistic the Falcons (3-18 overall, 2-15 Big 9 Conference) would be able to find that consistency as they approach the end of the regular season, which included a home game against Mankato West (6-16, 4-14 Big 9) on Tuesday.
The Falcons will then play at Northfield (7-15, 6-12 Big 9) on Friday before getting one more crack at Rochester John Marshall (9-12, 7-10 Big 9) next Monday. Faribault’s final regular season game will be at home on Friday, Feb. 28 against Class AAA No. 2 Mankato East (20-1, 18-0 Big 9).