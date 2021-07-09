Last season, Bethlehem Academy came a handful of plays away from a much different 2020 season.
The Cardinals finished 2-5 counting a loss in the Section 2A playoffs, but three of those losses came by two scores or less. Entering 2021 — when Bethlehem Academy shifts into Section 1A, which its bully Blooming Prairie — the schedule appears entirely possible to summit.
Gone are Goodhue and Medford, which both beat the Cardinals by at least 20 points. Returning are Hayfield and Winona Cotter, which Bethlehem Academy beat for its two wins last season. Also returning are Randolph and Kenyon-Wanamingo, who are both now Section 1A opponents and two teams the Cardinals lost 20-7 against last season.
Leading Bethlehem Academy into that campaign is rising senior Brady Strodtman, the fulcrum of just about everything the Cardinals did offensively last season.
Listed below is an opponent-by-opponent breakdown of all eight regular-season games on the schedule for 2021.
Sept. 2 — at Lester Prairie
The Cardinals start the season on a Thursday night against one of the more up-and-down teams in the Mid Southeast District.
Lester Prairie finished 5-1 in the regular season in 2020, with the only loss a 46-6 defeat against Mayer Lutheran. After a pair of wins for each team in the Section 4A playoffs, the section championship between those two was cancelled due to COVID-19.
That follows a 2019 in which the Bulldogs won only twice, and a 2018 in which they turned a 5-3 regular season into a trip to the state tournament.
Last fall, Lester Prairie registered regular-season wins against St. Clair/Loyola, Cleveland, United South Central, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.
These two teams didn’t play a common opponent in 2020, and they last played in 2018, when the Crusaders picked up a 38-6 victory in Faribault.
Sept. 10 — vs. Hayfield
The Hayfield boys had just about as good of a 2020-21 season as one could imagine, with the Vikings claiming Class A state titles in boys basketball and baseball. That success did not translate Friday nights in the fall, however, as Hayfield posted just a 1-4 record in football last season.
That includes a loss against River Ridge (Wisconsin), as well as defeats to Fillmore Central, Randolph and Bethlehem Academy.
Ethan Pack started at quarterback as a sophomore last year for the Vikings, and finished with a 56.6 completion percentage with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Two of his three leading receivers from last season have graduated, however, with only Isaac Mati set to return this season. As a sophomore, he led the Vikings in every receiving category with 24 receptions for 365 yards and six touchdowns.
Senior Karver Heydt also returns in the offensive backfield after he led Hayfield with 168 yards on 47 carries in four games.
In the matchup between these two teams last season, Bethlehem Academy raced to a 35-14 victory behind 194 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Brady Strodtman, who also racked up eight total tackles (four for loss) and a pair of sacks.
Bethlehem Academy has won the last three matchups against Hayfield.
Sept. 17 — vs. Randolph
Randolph has put together one of the more impressive three-year stretches in the Mid-Southeast District with three straight section final appearances. The first came in Section 2A during the 2018 season, when the Rockets lost 42-20 against United South Central after playing nine-man football in the regular season.
The past two years, Randolph had advanced to the Section 1A final, where it’s fallen both years to superpower Blooming Prairie, which has departed for Section 1AA this season. That creates a power grab in Section 1A between the top incumbent, Randolph, and the newcomers, which includes Bethlehem Academy.
Last season, the Rockets raced past the Cardinals 20-7 in the first game of the season for both teams. Randolph outgained Bethlehem Academy only 209-201 and turned the ball over twice compared to two giveaways for Bethlehem Academy. Despite just a 13-point difference at the end of the game, the matchup might have been even closer than that.
On top of that win, Randolph also beat Rushford-Peterson and Hayfield in the regular season last year before upsetting Goodhue to advance to the Section 1A championship. For the first time since that 2018 season, the Rockets will not need to replace a starting quarterback this fall, as Jacob Weckop returns after a junior season in which he complete 43.5% of his passes, and threw seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He’s also their top returning rusher, after Kaven Blonigen, Mack Swanson and Brandon Gerster all graduated last season. Blonigen also led Randolph in receiving, making junior Tyson Cooreman the top returning receiving option after he caught 12 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
Since Randolph joined the Mid Southeast District prior to the 2019 season, it has won both matchups against Bethlehem Academy.
Sept. 24 — at Fillmore Central
After a one-year hiatus, Fillmore Central is back on Bethlehem Academy’s schedule for 2021. The last time these two teams played in 2019, the Cardinals cruised to a 35-14 victory.
That was the first time these two teams played since 2011, however.
Last fall, the Falcons lost against Kenyon-Wanamingo, Medford, Rushford-Peterson and Blooming Prairie, and won twice against Winona Cotter and Hayfield.
Last season’s starting quarterback, Zach Haugerud, and Fillmore Central’s leading rusher and receiver, Carson Kiehne, have both graduated, leaving a mountain of questions on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season.
Oct. 1 — vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo
The Knights are one of the teams jockeying for position at the top of the new-look Section 1A this fall, but are doing so with a roster that features plenty of new faces compared to last season.
Bethlehem Academy lost 20-7 against Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2020, with the Knights limiting the Cardinals to only 108 total yards of offense. The leaders of that defense — including stud Carter Quam — have graduated, however.
The Knights are also needing to replace quarterback Luke Berg, but are returning two of their top receivers in rising seniors Trevor Steberg and Laden Nersion. Steberg hauled in a 63-yard touchdown pass against Bethlehem Academy last year, while Nerison scooped up a fumble and returned it 98 yards to a touchdown in that game.
Kenyon-Wanamingo has won five of the last six matchups against Bethlehem Academy dating back to 2015, with the one win for the Cardinals coming via a 38-0 trouncing in 2019.
Oct. 8 — at Wabasha-Kellogg
Wabasha-Kellogg is slated to return to the field this fall after its entire 2020 season was wiped away due to COVID-19.
The last time the Falcons played, they finished 1-8 in 2019, with the one victory coming against Winona Cotter. In terms of returning experience, there’s not much to speak of for Wabasha-Kellogg because of the lost 2020 season.
These two teams last played in the 2016 season opener, when Wabasha-Kellogg claimed a 21-14 victory.
Oct. 15 — vs. Winona Cotter
Winona Cotter is staying up in Section 1AA for the next two seasons, but it’s remaining on the schedule this fall for Bethlehem Academy.
Last year, the Ramblers finished 1-4 with losses against Bethlehem Academy, Rushford-Peterson, Fillmore Central and Hayfield, with the one win a 12-0 triumph against St. James Area.
That victory against St. James was the first for Winona Cotter since a 59-18 victory against Southland on Oct. 13, 2017. It’s been a couple lean seasons since, however, with a combined 0-18 record in 2018 and 2019, which included a pair of forfeits in 2019.
Oct. 20 — vs. Rushford-Peterson
It doesn’t take much imagination to produce a 2020 season that’s much more impressive than Rushford-Peterson’s real life 2-3 record. The Trojans started the season with a pair of two-score defeats against Section 1A finalists Blooming Prairie and Randolph.
After a 33-20 victory against Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson dropped a 26-20 overtime game at Goodhue before closing its abbreviated campaign with a 58-12 trouncing of Winona Cotter.
The Trojans are led offensively by dual-threat quarterback Malachi Bunke, who’s back this season for his senior campaign. In 2019, Bunke started at quarterback as a sophomore and led Rushford-Peterson to a 7-3 record and a trip to the Section 1A semifinal.
These two teams last played in 2019, when Bethlehem Academy lost a 39-18 game in Faribault.