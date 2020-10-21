Game: Mankato East (1-1) vs. Faribault (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday, Bruce Smith Field.
Last week: Kasson-Mantorville outgained the Falcons offensively, running away with a 37-6 victory. Mankato East struggled against Mankato West, losing 20-0.
Previous meetings: Mankato East has won the last five regular season matchups against Faribault. The Falcons last regular-season win against the Cougars came on September 5, 2014.
1. Both offenses would like to get into a rhythm. The Falcons were held to 99 yards of offense in their loss to the KoMets, while Mankato West shut out its crosstown rival Mankato East. The Falcons and Cougars each scored over 30 points in their respective first games, and each failed to repeat offensive success in the following game. The Falcons will need to spread the ball around through the air, as they did against Northfield, and continue to establish the run game.
2. The rushing attack for the Falcons has seen two different runners dominate in carries in each of its two games. Junior Elijah Hammonds had the bulk of the carries in the win over Northfield, rushing for 88 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Junior Matthias Lenway worked as the primary back against the KoMets. Lenway gained 87 yards on 18 carries. Hammonds and Lenway have proven capable lead backs and could form a complimentary split-back approach against a Cougar defense that stuffed the Scarlets. The Cougars allowed 27 yards on 24 carries last week.
3. While the Falcons have been good running the ball in each of its two games, the passing for the Falcons has not been as consistent. Junior quarterback Hunter Nelson a tough time against Kasson-Mantorville, throwing for just 13 yards. Nelson threw the ball much better in Week 1, connecting with five different receivers for 104 yards. Combined, Nelson has four touchdowns through two weeks and Isaac Mata has caught two of the four. Nelson and his receivers might be able to pick up long chunks of yards through the air just as Mankato West did against East last week. The Scarlets were able to complete touchdown passes of 11, 26 and 32 yards last week against the Cougars. While the Falcons haven’t had a prototypical huge night through the air, it could have to turn to Nelson’s arm if the Cougars stop the Falcons on the ground.
4. Keeping the game close in the first half hasn’t been much of a problem for the Falcons. Opponents have a slight edge, however, outscoring the Falcons 17-12 in the opening 24 minutes. In each of its two games, the second quarter offensive production has been nearly identical. The Falcon offense gained 36 yards and scored once against Northfield then totaled 31 yards and a touchdown the previous week against the KoMets. While each game has been within reach, the Falcons have yet to score first. Getting on the board early and continuing to stay aggressive throughout is something the Falcons will hope for.