The Rebels scored five times in the bottom of the third and four times in the bottom of the fifth to help distance themselves from the Cardinals on Thursday in Wells.
USC (2-0) outhit Bethlehem Academy (0-2) only 10-8, but drew eight walks compared to handing out only three to generate more foot traffic on the bases.
Aiden Tobin started for the Cardinals and fired the first four innings while striking out six, before Zach Donkers and Hunter Dillon both made their varsity pitching debuts in relief.
Offensively, Tobin finished with a pair of hits and Bo Dienst doubled and drove in a pair of runs. BA next plays Monday against Blooming Prairie at Bell Field in Faribault.