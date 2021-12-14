The Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA receives an early litmus test Thursday night at Faribault High School.
While the wrestling teams for Faribault and Owatonna are scheduled to wrestle Rochester John Marshall first, the headliner is the nightcap between the Falcons and Huskies. Last year, the two programs — along with Northfield — split the conference crown three ways.
Thursday's matchup is the first time any of the three teams face each other head-to-head this winter, not counting the attendance of all three at the season-opening Dick Shiels Invitational in Faribault.
Owatonna finished second at that invite, ahead of Northfield in third and Faribault in fifth.
Team wrestling, though, is a different set of circumstances and invites lineup maneuvering and maximization of bonus points to potentially sway results. Before either team steps on the mat Thursday, the Faribault Daily News has taken a look at three potential weight classes that might swing the match one way or another.
138: Elliott Viland (Faribault) vs. Cael Robb (Owatonna)
Both the Falcons and Huskies possess flexibility to mix and match in the middle weight classes, but Viland vs. Robb is the most likely matchup Thursday night in the 138-pound weight class based on recent matches.
At the season-opening invite, Robb won the 138-pound bracket, while Viland finished second at 132. Viland wrestled at 138 in Faribault's most recent dual matches against NRHEG and Kenyon-Wanamingo and won by fall and a 7-0 decision.
Robb, meanwhile, has been dominant to start the season with a 7-0 record, all at 138. That includes the individual title at the Faribault Invite, in addition to an individual title at the Ethan Hermann Memorial Tournament in Chanhassen, where he was hardly challenged.
He's ranked No. 4 at 138AAA and has registered bonus points in all but one of his seven matches. The junior is one of Owatonna's hammers, as is Viland for Faribault, so both teams are used to the duo adding bonus points to the team score. Only one — and possibly none — can do that Thursday if they face off against each other.
145: Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) vs. Kanin Hable (Owatonna)
After losing his first match of the season at the Faribault Invite, Yetzer has been a machine for the Falcons. In that quarterfinal loss in the 138-pound weight class, Yetzer was cruising against Tri-City United's Brant Lemieux before a surprising third-period pin for Lemieux.
Yetzer battled back to claim third, capped off by pinning Lemieux in the rematch, but that upset prevented a potential championship final clash between Yetzer and Owatonna's Cael Robb. It's possible that match with Robb is what's set up Thursday night, but the Falcons most recently utilized Yetzer at 145 against NRHEG and Kenyon-Wanamingo, so that's where we'll stick him in this lineup projection.
He'll face a tall test against Owatonna's Kanin Hable, who's ranked No. 10 at 145AAA. He's a bit of a wild card in terms of weight, though, as he started the season with six straight matches at 145 before finishing fifth in the 132-pound weight class at last weekend's invite in Chanhassen. If he dips down to 132, that sets up an intriguing matchup against either of Faribault's Eliott Viland or Bo Bokman (No. 4 at 126AAA).
Based off early-season results, though, this matchup presents a potential 12-point swing, with both Hable and Yetzer showcasing an ability to flip opponents onto their back.
160: The Landen Johnson (Owatonna) conundrum
Owatonna features four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes by theguillotine.com. Faribault has good matchups against both of Cael Robb and Kanin Hable, but the 1-2 punch of Landen Johnson and Jacob Reinardy and 160 and 170 requires more creative lineup management.
Johnson is ranked No. 2 at 160AAA, is a defending state champ and has been racking up pins to start the season. Reinardy, meanwhile, won the 170 title at the Faribault Invite but is coming off a tough weekend at Owatonna's invite in Chanhassen, where the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 170AAA finished outside of the top six wrestlers.
Faribault's Aiden Tobin has split time between 160 and 170 so far this year, and represents the best option for the Falcons at either weight. Sending anyone else but Tobin out against Johnson makes six-point fall for Owatonna the most likely outcome, but Tobin's also the Faribault wrestler with the best chance of beating Reinardy straight up.
Depending on which coach has to name the first wrestler at 160, it's possible Owatonna holds Johnson until Faribault sends out Tobin Tobin in search of the best chance at falls in both matches.
If Faribault has the second choice at 160, the decision for where to place Tobin might depend on where the team score stands at that point.