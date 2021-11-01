Except for a slow start in the first set and a brief lapse in the second set, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown dominated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3-0 in the Section 2AA South Subsection volleyball quarterfinals Monday at Mankato East.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 in the 1½ hour match.
"It was a good win for the girls," WEM coach Crystal Lamont said. "They always like coming to Mankato East. Usually we're a little further along in the bracket play, but we're familiar with the gym and always excited for a playoff victory here."
Seeded No. 1, the Buccaneers (17-12) faced a tough challenge from the fourth-seeded Chargers (11-14), who jumped to a 13-9 lead in the first set.
"They played hard," Lamont said. "We played them earlier this year, so we knew that they had a good program with a lot of seniors (10 of the 15 players). They had a tough block at the net. Our hitters were having trouble scoring for a while. We started pretty slow. We had a lot of errors to start, but once we started settling in and eliminating our own mistakes, I thought we kept control of the match."
But the Bucs came back to tie it 13-13 on an ace serve by sophomore libero Grace Baker and upped the lead to 15-13 on another ace by Baker.
WEM never lost the lead the rest of the set, finishing it off 25-18 on a kill by senior middle hitter Riley Sammon off a back set by senior setter Mikaya Schuster.
The Bucs jumped to an 11-3 lead in the second set, but the Chargers roared back to take a 16-14 lead.
WEM again regained the lead 19-16 on a series of service winners, including an ace serve, by junior defensive specialist Jordan Green.
The Bucs kept the lead the rest of the set, finishing it off 25-21 with a block by sophomore right hitter Alayna Atherton and a tip kill by sophomore outside hitter Claire Bohlen.
WEM took the lead for good in the third set 8-6 on back-to-back jump service aces by Bohlen and finished off the set 25-14 on a tip kill by Sammon. Schuster served the final five points.
"We had some good runs," Lamont said. "At the end I wanted to finish strong, I thought our seniors did a nice job. Mikaya, our setter, came out and served the final five points, and Riley Sammon had some big blocks at the net. Our other senior middle, Alex Heuss, made some phenomenal hits. I thought our seniors really led the way down the stretch."
Heuss, the tallest player at 5-foot-10, led the WEM attack with 11 kills and three blocks, and she picked up four digs.
Schuster led with 28 set assists and picked up one kill, one ace serve and two digs.
Sammon whacked nine kills, plus she had two blocks and two digs.
Sophomore outside hitter Josie Volkmann led the Bucs with 22 digs, and she notched four kills and one set assist.
Bohlen also had a strong all-around match with six kills, 10 digs and four ace serves.
Atherton had two kills and one block.
Green had five ace serves and 10 digs.
Senior defensive specialist Ryee Pelant served an ace.
WEM advances to the subsection semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Prague versus No. 3 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (17-12) which defeated No. 7 seeded Maple River (7-18) on Monday 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-23).
"We're peaking at the right time," Lamont said. "It's kind of been an up-and-down season. But we've been working hard and I think the girls are ready for a great and challenging week."
The Bucs have made state two of the last six years, winning in 2015 and placing second in 2019. In 2020, WEM finished as the No. 1 ranked team in the state, but the state tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Lamont isn't guaranteeing a trip back to the big show.
"It's going to be a challenge," Lamont said. "Every match will be tough. We'll have one of our conference opponents in the next round. If we're fortunate to make it past that, the other side of the bracket had Belle Plaine, a perennial state-ranked team and Southwest Christian has been rated No. 1 all season. We're just going to try and play our best volleyball and see what happens."