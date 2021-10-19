Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley paced the Faribault girls cross country team during Tuesday afternoon's Big 9 Conference championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, where the Falcons finished in sixth place.
Beardsley cross the line in 16th with a time of 20 minutes, 27.64 seconds to earn a spot on the all-conference team. Senior Felicity Foxhoven also sped to 23rd place with a time of 20:44.13 to grab an all-conference honorable mention.
Faribault was also helped by Cecelia Hoisington speeding to a 33rd place in a time of 21:21.94, Aubrie Newport motoring to 46th place in 22:11.90 and Mariana Foxhoven finishing 48th in 22:17.93.
Northfield won the conference championship with 61 points, just ahead of Rochester Century's total of 62 points. Mankato East finished third with 91, Owatonna claimed fourth with 131 and Mankato West finished fifth with 133.
While five teams finished ahead of the Falcons on Tuesday, none of those five will be visiting Alexander Park in Faribault on Thursday, Oct. 28 for the Section 1AA championships.
Faribault (166) finished ahead of seventh-place Winona (172), eighth-place Red Wing (185) and ninth-place Austin (214) on Tuesday to establish what the Falcons hope remains the status quo at next week's section championships.
Faribault boys finish 10th
Faribault senior Ahmed Bouadib notched an all-conference honorable mention performance to lead the Falcons during Tuesday's Big 9 Conference championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
Bouadib sped to 24th place with a time of 17:55.07 to help Faribault finish 10th as a team. Junior Alex Tuma also added a 32nd place finish in 18:03.39.
Ricky Cordova claimed 55th place in 18:42.35, James Hoisington notched 62nd place in 18:49.46 and Trent Ta finished 62nd in 19:06.48.
Owatonna won its second straight Big 9 title Tuesday with a team score of 38 to distance itself from second-place Mankato East, which tallied 51 points.
Rochester Mayo finished third with 131, Mankato West slotted into fourth with 157, Rochester John Marshall placed fifth with 168 and Northfield settled into sixth with 173.
The top Section 1AA team was Winona in seventh place with 183, ahead of Rochester Century in ninth with 225, Faribault in 10th with 240, Red Win in 11th with 244 and Austin in 12th with 251.
Like the girls team, the Faribault boys next race Thursday, Oct. 28 at Alexander Park in Faribault for the Section 1AA championships.