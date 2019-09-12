Storms affected Thursday's area prep sports schedule.
Faribault and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo were scheduled to compete at Rochester Mayo's invitational. That meet is postponed to Tuesday, though neither team will attend.
Z-M/K-W has a meet the following Thursday and will not attend Mayo. Faribault will also not attend has subsequently scheduled a home triangular 4:45 p.m. at North Alexander Park with Albert Lea and Northfield. It will be one combined boys and girls race.
On the soccer pitch, the Faribault boys' home game vs. Rochester Mayo was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 following the girls' noon game vs. Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Faribault girls soccer's game at Mayo was postponed and has not been rescheduled at press time.
Faribault girls tennis' road match at Albert Lea was pushed back to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton cross country's invitational meet at Maple River was canceled.
All area indoor activities were held as scheduled.