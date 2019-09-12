3-and-out with the Byron Bears
- Byron is 1-1 on the season entering Friday's 7 p.m. kick-off at Bruce Smith Field vs. Faribault (0-2). The Bears lost 28-20 in overtime in week 1 vs. New Prague and won 27-26 vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville. The winning touchdown vs. P-E-M came with 1 minute, 4 seconds left on the clock. A pass tipped off the hand of a P-E-M defender, then off a Byron player's hands before finding Nolan Seaberg who kept running for a 70-yarder. The ensuing two-point conversion was successful.
- The Bears moved up one class to Class AAAA due to increased enrollment. They also switched from the Southeast Red subdistrict to Big Southeast Blue. Byron graduated 13 seniors and has 11 in 2019.
- Byron is led by fourth-year head coach Ben Halder. He coached Byron to 6-4 records in each of the last three years. Last year the Bears were 5-0 at home and bowed out to Dover-Eyota in the semifinals of the Section 1AAA playoffs.
When the Falcons have the ball
After platooning two quarterbacks in the first two games, the Falcons have settled on junior Nick Ehlers as QB1. The offense is also bringing back from injury left tackle Evan Langer and wide receiver Carter Breitenfeldt.
Ehlers' season stats are 19-for-41 for 200 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He rushed four times for 29 yards in week 1.
At this point in the season, coach Ned Louis said the team has fully implemented the playbook, which has evolved more to a spread offense. Now it's about reinforcing it for his young team that's scored 18 points in 96 minutes of action.
Getting the ground game going is a priority. While the Falcons are looking to pass more, they still wish to pound the ball as much as possible. They generated 92 yards on 28 carries (3.3 ypc) vs. Austin and 60 yards on 22 carries (2.7 ypc) at Austin.
Winona is No. 3 in Class AAAA thanks in large part to its monstrous lines, which held Faribault in check last Friday.
Last week, P-E-M rushed 37 times for 166 yards (4.5 ypc) and passed 13-for-31 for 182 yards.
When the Bears have the ball
Byron is a team that will employ various formations. The Bears are not the largest team, especially after losing star lineman Will Holz who's now playing at Minnesota, Duluth. They are athletic, however, and can mix run and pass.
New quarterback Drew Scheur is 14-for-33 passing with 299 yards, four touchdowns and one interception overall. Louis said a key will be keeping him in the pocket.
Running back Austin Freerksen is coming off a 204-yard game on 28 carries and two touchdowns last week.
The Bears can also score on special teams as evidenced by a 80-yard return by Ben Stienessen. Stienessen will factor into the run and pass.
Faribault's defense held up well in allowing 19 points on 234 yards to Austin. Winona had its way, however, scoring 38 on 338 yards. The Falcons have forced just one turnover, an interception against Austin.
Key to the game
To reiterate, the Falcons need to get the run game going. They've showed potential through the air and Ehlers receiving full-time reps will only help in that department. But it all starts with keeping opponents honest by staying ahead of the chains with chunks of yards on the ground. From there, the play action pass and perhaps some trickeration could lead to big plays Faribault's lacked through two weeks.
Coach says
"We're more working on what we have in. We’ve got work to do, but it’s coming along." - Faribault coach Ned Louis on the team's new offense