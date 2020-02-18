The Faribault girls basketball team took one on the chin Monday in a 64-27 loss at Rochester John Marshall, where the Rockets built a sizable 38-13 advantage going into halftime and ended up holding the Falcons to their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Faribault offense was unable to develop a consistent rhythm, although much of the credit can be given to the JM defense, especially considering the fact that the Falcons scored 63 points against the Rockets the first time the teams met this season. That game ended in a 78-63 win for the Rockets, but the second contest between the two teams ended up being an even more decisive win for Rochester JM, which boosted its record to 15-9 overall and 13-7 in the Big 9 Conference.
Faribault’s Meghan Swanson and Otaifo Esenabhalu attempted to spark the Falcons on offense, with each tallying eight points in the game, but the rest of the Faribault offense never caught fire. Ellie Hunt, Maggie Lechtnam and Isabel Herda finished with three points apiece, while Kelsie Demars chipped in two points.
Esenabhalu also led the Falcons with seven rebounds, while Lechtnam, Herda and Swanson grabbed two apiece, with Swanson also swiping three steals.
After a game at Mankato West (17-7 overall, 15-5 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday night, Faribault (1-23, 1-19 Big 9) will wrap up its regular season with a game at Northfield (6-18, 6-14 Big 9) on Friday. The Falcons played the Raiders down to the wire in their last matchup back on Jan. 14 but ultimately fell by a score of 55-49.