Hunter Nelson delivered six strong innings and Ayden Qualey closed things out for Faribault Monday in a 7-1 victory over Northfield in Northfield.
Nelson allowed just one run on two hits in six innings. He walked six and struck out four before giving way to Qualey. Qualey shut things down in the seventh inning and didn’t allow a runner on base. He struck out one in his relief appearance.
Faribault collected six extra-base hits and two players with multiple hits. Teddy Calmer went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Brad Sartor finished 2-for-2 with a run. Aiden Tobin hit a triple and drove in a pair of runs to finish 1-for-4 with two runs. Nelson also knocked in two runs and went 1-for-4 at the plate.
Faribault got things started early with two extra-base hits that helped lead to a 3-0 lead. Noah Murphy hit a lead-off double and scored on Nelson’s double. Tobin got hit by a pitch following Murphy’s double and later stole home for a 2-0 lead. Nelson later scored on Calmer’s single.
Sartor hit a lead-off single in the second inning to start another rally. After Murphy walked, Tobin hit his triple to score Sartor and Murphy for a 5-0 lead. Murphy later scored on a ground out for a 6-0 advantage.
Faribault’s lead grew to 7-0 in the fourth inning when Calmer doubled with one out and later scored on a base hit from Jackson Reineke.
Northfield got a run back in the bottom of the fourth after back-to-back singles and a fielder’s choice brought in a run.
Faribault had chances to add to the lead in the final three innings but left five runners on base.
Faribault faced Red Wing Tuesday at Bell Field.