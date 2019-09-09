While Faribault's home course at North Alexander Park is much less demanding than last week at St. Olaf, the Falcons will happily take the improvements they saw Friday at their 54th home invitational.
Competing against fields featuring state-ranked teams, the Faribault boys placed fifth out of 15 teams with 165 points and the girls sixth out of 15 with 169 points.
Faribault's boys and girls five scorers on each side each shaved between 20-45 seconds off their first meet time.
It was the Faribault boys' best finish at home since 2001.
"They really have come together and rallied and become a team," said boys coach Mark Bongers. "It was so evident watching them race on Friday again. They’re racing the best of any Faribault team in a while. They’re racing competitively, they’re trying new things. It’s very exciting for me to watch them do what they do."
Mitchell Hanson led the way by placing 16th out of 100 with a time of 17:17.
The boys were third out of six Big 9 Conference teams and fourth out of six Section 1AA teams.
Faribault edged closer to Owatonna in this race compared to St. Olaf, and Bongers is hopeful the Falcons can pass the Huskies as the season goes on.
Stillwater won the boys title with 49 points. The Ponies are the No. 5 team in Class AA in the Sept. 9 Minnesota Cross Country Coach's Association rankings. They edged Farmington (63 points), which is among teams receiving votes outside the top 10.
Harris Anderson of Math & Science Academy is ranked No. 6 in Class A and won the boys title. He edged Winona's Carter Briggs who is No. 4 in AA. Ethan Vargas of Stillwater took third and is receiving votes in the state.
Girls place high without top runner
The Falcons will be without 2018 state entrant Ruby Gernandt in the lineup until late in the season due to injury.
That didn't stop the Falcons from an upper half finish on Friday.
The effort was led by Madelyn Skjeveland who placed seventh out of 99 with a time of 19:55.6. It was the senior's sixth straight medal at this meet.
"We were expecting to do better than last week and we definitely had big time drops from top to bottom in our lineup," said girls coach Willie Clapp. "A lot more attacking the actual race versus running to get through it."
The Falcons had a pretty distinct game plan for the day, which featured temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.
"Basically getting out fast and holding on because it’s flat and there’s not really hills or otherwise that’s going to slow your pace down," Clapp said. "So we want them out quick and that second lap we really want them to attack and keep going at the same pace."
Class AA No. 4 Stillwater was the runaway girls champ with 24 points, followed by Faribault's section mate, Farmington's 53 points.
The state's top-ranked runner, Analee Weaver of Stillwater, cruised to a 26.3 second win with a time of 18:15.3. No. 3 Anna Fenske of Farmington was next at 18:41.6 followed by Stillwater's Avery Braunshausen and Brooke Elfert with the latter two among those outside the top 10 receiving votes.
Faribault is next at Rochester Mayo's invitational 4 p.m. Thursday at Eastwood Golf Club.
Girls team results — 1. Stillwater 24, 2. Farmington 53, 3. Shakopee 137, 4. Mankato West 151, 5. Owatonna 158, 6. Faribault 169, 7. Winona 178, 8. Northfield 182, 9. Mankato East 185, 10. Bloomington Kennedy 316, 11. Totino-Grace 323, 12. Burnsville 336, 13. Heritage Christian Academy 377, 14. Apple Valley 385, 15. Albert Lea 387
Girls top five individuals and top five Faribault — 1. Analee Weaver (Stillwater) 18:15.3, 2. Anna Fenske (Farmington) 18:41.6, 3. Avery Braunshausen (Stillwater) 18:55.4, 4. Brooke Elfert (Stillwater) 18:56.6, 5. Morgan Peterman (Stillwater) 19:25.4 … 7. Madelyn Skjeveland 19:55.6, 32. Gabrielle Yetzer 21:34, 33. Mariana Foxhoven 21:37, 44. Felicity Foxhoven 22:12, 57. Emily Wilder 22:39
Boys team results — 1. Stillwater 49, 2. Farmington 65, 3. Owatonna 129, 4. Winona 129, 5. Faribault 165, 6. Albert Lea 179, 7. Northfield 195, 8. Heritage Christian Academy 223, 9. Apple Valley 223, 10. St. Thomas Academy 245, 11. Math & Science Academy 262, 12. Mankato West 268, 13. Shakopee 279, 14. Totino-Grace 331, 15. Bloomington Kennedy 376
Boys top five individuals and top five Faribault — 1. Harris Anderson (M&SA) 16:03.7, 2. Carter Briggs (Winona) 16:09.6, 3. Ethan Vargas (Stillwater) 16:34.1, 4. Noah Revels (Farmington) 16:34.7, 5. Cody Peterson (Winona) 16:38.2 … 16. Mitchell Hanson 17:17, 26. Ethan Krueger 17:47, 36. Tanner Longshore 17:58, 41. Thomas Malecha 18:03, 50. Brody Enget 18:14