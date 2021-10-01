A year later, Jesse Armbruster officially has his spot among the Augsburg University athletic elite.
Armbruster — a 1992 Faribault High School graduate — was indicted into the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday night in Minneapolis as part of the university 48th class of inductees. The ceremony was originally scheduled for last fall, but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19.
While a member of the Augsburg wrestling team, Armbruster was a three-time All American, won a national championship in the 126-pound weight class in 1995, finished second nationally in the 134-pound weight class in 1996 and third nationally in the 126-pound weight class in 1994.
Armbruster also helped the Auggies win a pair of NCAA Division III national titles as a team in 1993 and 1995. He has also previously been inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Hall of Fame in 2014, and he is also a member of the Faribault Hall of Fame.
As a wrestler at Faribault, Armbruster finished second in the state his senior year in the 125-pound weight class. For the last 20 years, Armbruster has served as the head coach of the Faribault High School wrestling team.