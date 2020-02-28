All that stood in the way of a perfect Big 9 Conference record for Mankato East was the 11th place team.
That mismatch wasn't so evident Friday night, despite a lopsided 79-53 score for the East Cougars (24-1, 22-0) over the host Faribault Falcons (4-22, 3-19).
That 26-point deficit was the Cougars' largest of the night and one significantly padded in the closing minutes.
An all-senior starting lineup on senior night for Faribault began the game playing inspired basketball. The Falcons opened with Abdimutalib Abdullahi, Aqbal Abdullahi, Nick Flom, Evan Larson and Kalid Nur.
"The guys fought. That’s all we ask is that every game they come in with a great attitude and they fight, they fight, they fight," said Faribault assistant coach Dean Reiter, who filled in for head coach Eric Hildebrandt, who was out sick. "They gave us everything we could ask of them. Their effort was amazing tonight. Very proud of the effort they gave. Unfortunately we came on the wrong side of the score, but our heart and our effort was there."
Larson scored the first basket of the game and tallied Faribault's first eight points, all coming in the post. He had 10 by halftime.
"He was on fire," Reiter said. "They really didn't have an answer for him."
The rest of the Falcons were scoreless until an Alex Gardner 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the half cut their deficit to 14-11.
A John Palmer triple had the Nomeland Gymnasium crowd on its feet as the Falcons pulled within 22-20 against the No. 2 team in the state according to Minnesota Basketball News with 6 minutes, 4 seconds until halftime.
While Faribault dealt with cold shooting on the night, so did East early on. The Falcons limited transition opportunities and forced the Cougars to settle for plenty of jump shots.
"They’re quick and they’re good shooters. So it’s that toss up of which one are you going to give up?" Reiter pontificated. "At the beginning, they settled for some outside shots and we were able to get some of those rebounds and get some good inside looks."
East entered the night leading the Big 9 in scoring defense (50.5 points per game). It put the clamps down to hold Faribault scoreless the rest of the half and rip off an 8-0 run to go into the break up 30-20.
The run stretched to 12-0 in the second half before Abdi Abdullahi ended the Falcons' drought 1:11 in.
Faribault was still down just 11, 39-28, with 13:24 to go. East responded with a 16-2 run to put the game out of reach.
The Cougars finished with five double-digit scorers led by 17 points from Dom Bangu. Jax Madson, Joich Gong and Jordan Merseth all had 13 and BJ Omot added 10. Only Omot, a sophomore, is not a senior among them.
Larson led Faribault with 16 points. Palmer heated up in the second half en route to 15 on the night.
Rochester John Marshall was the last team to go unbeaten in the Big 9 in 2016-17.
East won its fifth Big 9 title and second in a row after sharing with Austin in 2018-19.
The Cougars' only loss came 67-63 in December to defending state champion, DeLaSalle, on netural floor.
Faribault projects as the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs, which begin 7 p.m. Tuesday at high seeds.
Prior to Friday's games, Red Wing at 3-22 had a worse record than Faribault. The Wingers had the slight edge in the QRF rankings where they were No. 25 compared to the Falcons at 54. The two teams split a pair of games in the regular season.
The difference in seeds is big. No. 8 will meet top seed and No. 10 in the Minnesota Basketball News state rankings, Austin (20-5). The Packers are the defending section champions and placed third at state in 2019.
The No. 2 seed will have 11 losses or more. A logjam will be hashed out for seeds 2-5 between QRF No. 24 Winona (12-14), No. 27 Byron (15-11), No. 30 Albert Lea (11-13) and No. 31 Simley (13-13).
QRF No. 40 Kasson-Mantorville (11-15) appears as a lock for the No. 6 seed.
Faribault split its season series with Winona and beat Simley in Faribault. It was swept by Albert Lea, but played the Tigers to a 10-point game in their second meeting in Albert Lea. Austin swept Faribault by a combined 57 points.
Seeds are determined this weekend by coaches vote.
Mankato East 79, Faribault 53
M — 30 49
F — 20 33
Faribault scoring — Evan Larson 16, John Palmer 15, Abdimutalib Abdullahi 11, Alex Gardner 6, Aqbal Abdullahi 3, Nick Flom 2 … 3-pointers: Palmer 3, Gardner 2, Abdullahi 1
East scoring — Dom Bangu 17, Jax Madson 13, Joich Gong 13, Jordan Merseth 13, BJ Omot 10, Brandon Schendel 6, Pal Kueth 5, Grant Hermer 2