The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ wrestling team was one of more than a dozen high schools that wrestled in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Saturday morning in the Old Abe Holiday Duals. The Knights competed against a number of teams from both Wisconsin and Minnesota and were the top team in the bunch, winning the championship pool after going a perfect 5-0 in the day.
K-W was part of Pool 1 along with Mondovi and Superior. Superior took down Mondovi 64-15 while the Knights took down Mondovi 60-15. K-W then topped Superior 43-24 to advance to the championship pool.
The Knights then defeated Grand Rapids 43-31, defeated ROCORI 39-33, and defeated Maple Grove 45-26 to win the tournament.
Entering the Eau Claire tournament, the Knights were 7-1 on the year, with their best wins coming against Dover-Eyota on Thursday, Dec. 19, against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Dec. 10, and against St. Croix Falls on Dec. 7. KW’s only loss this season was to Foley, currently ranked No.7 in Class AA.
The Knights had been anticipating matchups against Class AA’s No. 1 team, Simley, and against Wisconsin’s St. Croix Central on Saturday, but the two teams elected not to participate.
Still, the Knights saw plenty of tough competition, but in the end they proved to be the toughest of the bunch.
K-W started the day by ripping Mondovi 60-15, with Alec Johnson (138-pound weight class), Jaedin Johnson (152), Tyler Craig (170) and Carter Quam (220) all scoring big points for the Knights after pinning their opponents. Alec Johnson needed just 46 seconds to pin Mondovi’s Ashton Fedie, while Jaedin Johnson pinned his opponent in 1:26 and Craig pinned his opponent in 1:33.
Quam faced a lengthier battle with Mondovi’s Nathan Pelke, but Quam endured in the end, pinning Pelke in 5:06 to put an exclamation point on the dual.
The Superior Spartans, a school out of northern Wisconsin, were next up for the Knights. The Spartans had thrashed Mondovi as well, but the Knights had no trouble with them and ended up cruising to a 43-24 victory.
Connor Krueger (106) got Superior on the scoreboard first by winning an 8-1 decision over K-W’s Gavin Johnson, but after that K-W was lights out. Trent Foss (113) got things started with a 6-4 decision over the Spartans’ Wyatt Johnson, and the Knights reeled off six more consecutive wins after that, with Keifer Olson (120), Owen Craig (126), Dillon Bartel (132), Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (145) and Jaedin Johnson (152) all winning their matches.
After that dominating stretch, Superior was simply too far behind to catch up. The Spartans did win at 160 when Caden Stone defeated K-W’s Tyler Craig in an 8-6 decision, but the only points they scored the rest of the way were due to forfeits, as the Knights didn’t wrestle anyone at 170, 182 or 220.
The Knights faced more challenging competition in the championship pool when they squared off against the winners of the other pools, but they battled hard and came up with the tournament sweep.
Gavin Johnson (106), Trent Foss (113) and Keifer Olson (120) got the Knights off to a hot start against Grand Rapids, with Johnson pinning Holden Brink in just 52 seconds and Foss pinning his opponent in 2:24.
Grand Rapids battled back with wins at 126 and 132, but Alec Johnson (138) and Jaedin Johnson (160) secured big wins for the Knights, and Carter Quam (195) sealed the match for K-W with a dominant performance, pinning Tyler Theis in just 24 seconds. Armani Tucker (285) also impressed by pinning his opponent in just 25 seconds.
The ROCORI Spartans gave the Knights their closest battle of the day, but K-W won some key matchups to top the Spartans 39-33. Gavin Johnson (106) and Trent Foss (113) again got the Knights off to a strong start in the lowest weight classes, but the Spartans won at 126 and 132 to get right back in it.
Alec Johnson (145), Jaedin Johnson (160) and Tyler Craig (170) had the key victories for the Knights, with Alec Johnson pinning Ryan Kunz in 1:55, Jaedin Johnson winning a 14-1 major decision over Ben Hansen and Tyler Craig winning via technical fall over Ryan Rose.
The Spartans were able to keep it close, as the Knights didn’t wrestle anyone at 182 or 220. Furthermore, the Spartans’ Ben Primus (195) came away with a big 4-2 decision over the Knights’ Carter Quam. But Craig’s win over Rose had ultimately decided the match, as the Spartans didn’t have anyone to face off against K-W’s Armani Tucker in the heavyweight class, and the Knights ended up pulling out a 39-33 win.
Last but not least, the Knights faced Maple Grove, and K-W won 45-26 to win the tournament. The Knights were again bolstered by big wins from Gavin Johnson (106), Trent Foss (113), Alec Johnson (138), Bray Olson (145), Jaedin Johnson (152), Tyler Craig (160), Carter Quam (195) and Armani Tucker (285).
Alec Johnson was a perfect 5-0 on the day and pinned all five of his opponents. Trent Foss was also 5-0, with three wins via fall and another via forfeit. Jaedin Johnson also went 5-0 and finished with four pins, while Carter Quam was 4-1 with four pins and Armani Tucker was 5-0 with two pins and three forfeits against.