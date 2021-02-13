The Buccaneers (3-4 overall, 3-3 Gopher Conference) picked up a key win Friday night as they took down the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms (2-5, 2-5) 44-38.
Both teams struggled with turnovers throughout the course of the game, though strong team defense as well as converting a number of big shots late in the second half was enough to give WEM the edge.
"Good win, especially since we were in [COVID-19] protocol all week," WEM coach Jeff Wagner said. "[We] played well as a team on defense...Jonathon Remme had a very nice game defensively and running the offense."
Forward Brady Nutter led all scorers with 24 points and was a force on the boards, snagging 12 rebounds. His length inside gave Blooming Prairie trouble and altered many of their shots, forcing misses with great frequency.
WEM has now won two games in a row and moved into fourth place in the conference standings behind Maple River (7-0), Hayfield (6-2), and United South Central (3-2).
The Buccaneers are next in action on Friday, Feb. 19 when they will take on the Hayfield Vikings. Tip is set for 7:15 p.m. at Hayfield High School.
Box Score
WEM 22 22 - 44
BP 19 19 - 38