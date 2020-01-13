PeeWee B Team

Faribault PeeWee B earned second place out of eight teams over the weekend at the Faribault Arctic Blast Peewee Tournament. Pictured, front, from left, Jack Rybolt, Logan Martinson, Carsen Kramer, Dustin-Shane-Michael Boyd, Jayden Hart, Alex Merdan and Logan Vargo. Back, Coach Alex Schmitz, Zachary Klecker, Coach Rick Schmitz, Billy Jones, Ridgeway Wasilowski, Coach Keith Kaderlik and Ajay Still. (Photo courtesy of Sonny Wasilowski)
