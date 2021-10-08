In the penultimate match of the season, the Faribault boys soccer team earned a potentially vital 2-1 victory Thursday night at the Faribault Soccer Complex against Winona (9-5-1, 6-4-1 Big 9 Conference).
The result throws some doubt into this weekend's seeding of the Section 1AA tournament, which is set to start Tuesday night.
Faribault (7-8, 5-6) has assuredly secured a top-four seed and a first-round home match, but where exactly it falls in those top four spots is still undetermined.
Based on the Quality Results Formula from minnesota-scores.net, the Falcons are the fourth-best team in the section with their No. 34 ranking in Class AA. Winona is top of the group at No. 13 overall ahead of No. 24 Austin (6-5-3) and No. 29 Byron (8-5-1).
Faribault has head-to-head wins against both of Winona and Austin and a 6-1 record against section opponents, which is the best of any team in Section 1AA. The one loss, however, came against Byron, which might be hard to leapfrog and has won eight of its last 10 matches entering Saturday afternoon's crucial game against Austin.
The Falcons, meanwhile, close the regular season Saturday afternoon at New Prague (3-12).
Either way, wins against Winona and Austin in the final two weeks of the regular season prove that regardless of seed, Faribault is plenty capable of contending for the Section 1AA title.