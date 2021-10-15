Friday night offered a unique comparison of offenses built around attempting to light up the scoreboard through the air and one predicated on gashing opponents on the ground.
Through two quarters at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault, pass-happy Winona Cotter and run-heavy Bethlehem Academy were separated by only six points.
After the Ramblers tied the game in the third quarter, the Cardinals then scored the final 35 points of the game en route to a 50-14 victory.
Both teams ran 55 offensive plays apiece, with Bethlehem Academy racking up 371 yards thanks to a rushing attack that produced 256 yards on 40 carries. Winona Cotter, meanwhile, finished with only 274 yards of offense due to it completing just 12 of 37 passes for 234 passing yards.
After that game-tying score to make it 14-14 with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter, Cardinal quarterback Elliott Viland connected with senior fullback Aiden Tobin for 59-yard touchdown pass only 13 seconds later.
Three minutes later, senior running back Brady Strodtman tallied a 26-yard rushing touchdown, before Viland added a 1-yard touchdown rush and sophomore Oliver Linnemann notched a 39-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.
The scoring concluded with Strodtman scooping up a fumble and striding into the end zone.
For the game, Strodtman carried the ball 18 times for 140 yards. Sophomore Derrick Sando added five carries for 43 yards, Linnemann notched five carries for 39 yards and Tobin tallied six carries for 31 yards.
Viland completed 4 of 15 passes for 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Tobin caught just the one pass for the long touchdown, while Strodtman caught a pair of passes for 30 yards and junior Charlie King finished with one reception for 26 yards.
Defensively, King and Linnemann snatched interceptions for Bethlehem Academy, which was led by seven tackles from Andrew Donahue.
The victory keeps hope alive for Bethlehem Academy's hunt for the Mid Southeast White Subdistrict title.
The Cardinals (6-1) hold their own fate in their hands Wednesday, when they travel to play at Class A No. 4 Rushford-Peterson (7-0). A win splits the subdistrict title down the middle and makes the process of seeding the Section 1A playoffs an interesting conundrum, while a loss delivers Rushford-Peterson sole possession of the subdistrict title and a clear path to the No. 1 seed in the section.