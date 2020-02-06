Thursday night’s wrestling dual between the Faribault Falcons and the Owatonna Huskies marked the end of the regular season for both squads, with a second place finish in the Big 9 Conference up for grabs.
The Huskies claimed the dual in dominating fashion, winning all but three matches en route to a 60-12 final score. With the win, Owatonna finished the regular season at 18-7 overall and 9-1 in the Big 9, while Faribault dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-2 in the Big 9. The Northfield Raiders (10-0 Big 9) won the conference championship by virtue of their 51-12 win over Albert Lea on Thursday.
The Falcons contended until the end of the season but ultimately couldn’t get by the Raiders (ranked No. 5 in Class AAA) or the Huskies (ranked No. 6 in Class AAA).
Owatonna opened the dual against Faribault by winning the first three matches via fall, which propelled the Huskies to an 18-0 lead.
Faribault’s Gael Ramirez was more competitive in the 126-pound matchup but lost a close 3-2 decision to Kanin Hable (ranked No. 9 in Class AAA), which allowed the Huskies to stretch their lead to 21-0.
DJ Saunders – ranked (at No. 9) for the first time this season at 132 pounds – finally picked up the first points for the Falcons by pinning Michael Bobo in 4:25 to cut the deficit to 21-6, but the Huskies responded with three straight pins at 138, 145 and 152 to put the match out of reach.
Josh Oathoudt (ranked No. 6 at 170) earned a few more points for the Falcons thanks to a 5-2 decision over Matt Seykora, but unfortunately for the Falcons, the match was already out of reach before Oathoudt even stepped on the mat.
Faribault scored its final points at 195 after Dylan Lippert won a back-and-forth 8-3 decision over Quincey Price.