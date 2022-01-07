In the first meet after the holiday break, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team ticked off a major accomplishment Thursday night.
The Falcons traveled to Albert Lea and raced past the Tigers for a 90-78 victory, the team’s first dual meet win this season. Faribault had some room to spare as well, as it exhibitioned swimmers in the last three events of the night once the win was already clinched.
“Albert Lea doesn’t have very many people just like we don’t have very many people, so it was a pretty even meet,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “I just told the guys that we need to start stepping it up. We’re doing a great job, but we need to start getting those times down in the meets, and boy they responded.”
That response started in the first two events — the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle.
Knowing the opportunity for a win was on the table, Fuller gambled with entering Thatcher Simon in both races, a rarity in high school swimming. The strategy worked, as Simon helped Faribault’s B medley relay finish third ahead of Albert Lea’s B relay to secure the last points-scoring position. He then raced to first in the 200 freestyle to stake the Falcons to an early lead they never surrendered.
“A few things of strategy there, but for the most part these guys really took off last night and got going,” Fuller said. “That’s the funnest meet that we’ve had here all season. It’s fun when you have a close meet and we just swam so much better than what we normally do.”
Faribault’s A medley relay of Elliot Daschner, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Finn Larson also won the opening race of the meet. In total, the Falcons picked up seven first-place finishes.
Chriztopher Ferris totaled a season-best score of 176.30 to win the 1-meter diving competition, while Asher Ferris and George Delgado finished second and third to make it a clean Faribault sweep of the points.
Daschner then won the 100 freestyle, Saderfaski motored to first in the 100 backstroke, Hoisington claimed first in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Declan Chappius, Sadergaski, Viggo Baum and Carter Sietsema won by more than 35 seconds.
The Falcons also swept up points with a total of eight second-place finishes in the nine individual events thanks to Baum (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Daschner (200 individual medley), Chappius (50 freestyle), Sadergaski (100 butterfly), Hoisington (100 freestyle) and Sietsema (100 backstroke).
“It was really a total team effort,” Fuller said. “I am really happy and pleased for them to be able to swim the way they did. We moved people around to give us the best shot at scoring points and it paid off in the final score.”
The hope, Fuller said, is to continue to build on the momentum built from Thursday’s win.
That process starts at Friday afternoon’s practice.
“I have to tell these guys (Friday night), ‘Look what you did and look what we’re doing,’” Fuller said. “We have to keep working hard, because we’re halfway through the season already. It’s going fast. I told them it’s going fast, so we just need to stay the course, keep working hard and it should pay off at the end of the year.”
The schedule also stiffens from this point forward, starting with next Thursday’s meet against Big 9 Conference power Rochester Century, which is followed by the Section 1A True Team meet before dual meets against more Big 9 stalwarts in Mankato West and Northfield.
So while more dual meet wins might not be on the horizon, Fuller said the Falcons are back to focusing on individual time improvements, which the team experienced bounties of Thursday.
If all goes go plan, Fuller said, Faribault might have a number of athletes competing in the final day of the Section 1A championships.
“I think we’ve got a few right now that can make that second day of sections, but I want even more,” Fuller said. “I’m a greedy son of a gun and I want to get as many into that second day as possible. That’s always one of the goals along with the times, how many people can we keep moving further and further down the road. Just cross our fingers we’ll keep working at it.”