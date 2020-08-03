Waterville got 6 ⅓ stellar innings from Dalton Grose Sunday against Arlington to advance in the Region 6C playoffs with a 4-3 win.
Grose allowed one earned run on three hits, walked four and struck out 10 after coming on for Tommy Gannon. Gannon went 1 ⅔ innings and allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out two Nolan Grose picked up the win with one inning of relief and walked two and struck out two.
Luke Sellner continued his sensational summer with two RBIs while going 1-for-5. Josh Cook finished 3-for-5 and Shane Sellner went 2-for-5.
Waterville trailed 2-0 early before getting a run back in the fourth inning. Dalton Grose hit a solo home run to cut the deficit in half.
The A’s built a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth but the Indians got three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win.
Cook hit a lead-off single in the ninth and Shane Sellner doubled to score Cook. Gannon singled and scored on Luke Sellner’s single, which also scored Ty Kaus, who walked in the inning.