Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior Delaney Donahue was named the Gopher Conference's Volleyball Player of the year.
Donahue, a middle hitter, accumulated 308 kills with a .316 hitting percentage this season. She had 330 digs, 56 ace serves, and passed at a 2.19 serve receive rating. In her high school career, she has over 1,000 digs, 880 kills and 150 ace serves.
Donahue was also named to the 2019 MNVBCA Class A AllState first team and the Wells Fargo Class A State All-Tournament Team. She was named to the Gopher All-Conference volleyball team in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
WEM/JWP's Allison Peed was the girls cross country Gopher Conference champion, finishing in 20:37.9.
Cross country boys
Faribault — Mitchell Hanson (honorable mention)
Medford — Tyler Stursa and Cohen Stursa (first team), Garrett Fitzgerald and Casey Chambers (second team) and Austin Erickson (honorable mention). Chambers was a sportsmanship recipient.
WEM/JWP — Landon Dimler (first team), Pablo Sacristan (second team) and Brennan Hoehn, Joshua Bengtson and Tucker Rients (honorable mention). Hoehn was a sportsmanship recipient.
Cross country girls
Faribault — Madelyn Skjeveland and Gabrielle Yetzer. Mariana Foxhoven (honorable mention)
WEM/JWP — Lauren Dimler, Madison Zimbrich, Ashlin Keyes and Emma Johnson (first team) and Lexie Dahlberg and Madison Kunst (second team). Johnson was a sportsmanship recipient.
Medford — Alivia Kappes (honorable mention) Abby Fitzgerald was a sportsmanship recipient.
Girls soccer
Faribault — Olivia Williamson. Grace Remillard (honorable mention)
Girls swimming
Faribault — Abby Larson and Verity Wray-Raabolle
Girls tennis
Faribault — Abby Goodwin and Erica Johnsrud
Volleyball
Bethlehem Academy — Lexi Boyd (second team) and Haley Lang (honorable mention). Grace Ashley was a sportsmanship recipient.
Faribault — Payton Evenstad, Bennett Wolff and Hanna Cunniff
Kenyon-Wanamingo — Julianna Boyum, Madi Luebke and Ally Peterson. Megan Mattson, Riley Dummer and Hailey Lerfald were named All-Conference honorable mention
Medford — Kiley Nihart and Emma Kniefel (first team), Morgan Langeslag and Kinsey Cronin (second team) and Izzy Reuvers (honorable mention). Clara Kniefel was a sportsmanship recipient
WEM — Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittman (first team), Ellie Ready (second team) and Trista Hering (honorable mention). Autumn Taylor was a sportsmanship recipient.
Gopher Conference sportsmanship winners were a member of the varsity roster during the season or at the end of the regular season, they did not have to be on postseason roster. They are someone who exemplified good sportsmanship qualities.