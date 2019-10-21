The final home game of the season for Bethlehem Academy was short and sweet Monday, as the Cardinals swept Lyle/Austin Pacelli in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A Volleyball Tournament by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-9. The game began at 7 p.m. and ended before 8.
Making quick work of the Athletics, the Cardinals were locked in from beginning to end.
“When we talked beforehand, our big thing was just to come out strong, focus on our game, play our tempo of game, not play to our competition level and reduce our errors,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Christine Bothun said. “I think we did that tonight.”
A sense of urgency around a team increases in the playoffs. Bethlehem Academy showed that Monday, refusing to let their season end on their home court.
“After the game, I told the girls that we just ended a team’s season. We’re not ready to know what that feels like yet,” Bothun said. “We’re taking it one game at a time and one opponent at a time.”
Haley Lang, who played in her last home game Monday, helped the Cardinals to a win with six kills and six digs. Being a senior, Lang is poised to some noise in the playoffs.
“It feels really weird that that was the last home game, but I know that every good thing has to come to an end. We just have to push for every point, work hard and act like it’s going to be our last game,” Lang said. “Each game going forward is going to be a little bit harder, so we have to be prepared for that.”
Lexi Boyd registered a team-high 11 kills. Kate Trump contributed six kills and five digs. Kennedy Tutak had four kills. Kaitlyn Kotek stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 20 assists, three kills, three aces and three digs. Brianna Radatz and Mia Potter had nine digs apiece.
With the win, the No. 6-seeded Cardinals will head to Grand Meadow for a 7 p.m. matchup against the No. 3 Superlarks.
“We have had a tougher schedule than they’ve had, so I think that has prepared us,” said Bothun. “But since we haven’t faced them, we don’t know a ton of information about them. A big thing will be our communication and energy, setting the tempo early in the game and playing with very few errors.”
BA statistics — Kills: Lexi Boyd 11, Haley Lang 6, Kate Trump 6, Kennedy Tutak 4, Lindsay Hanson 3, Kaitlyn Kotek 3, Anna Selly 1 … Assists: Kotek 20, Reagan Kangas 4 … Aces: Kotek 3, Kangas 3 … Digs: Brianna Radatz 9, Mia Potter 9, Lang 6, Trump 5, Hunt 4, Kotek 3, Hanson 3, Kangas 2, Selly 2, Grace Ashley 1, Tutak 1