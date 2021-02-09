The Faribault Falcons boys’ basketball team broke through at home Monday night with a 61-60 win against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
It was the Falcons’ first win of 2021 despite some very close losses against Northfield and Rochester Century.
“Yeah, it feels good to break through," Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. "Just excited for the guys, we work so hard, it’s good to see it come to fruition. We just kind of stayed the course, we just keep getting better and better. Believing in ourselves, believing in our process. Our guys just show up every day, they work hard, they want to get better, and we just try to make the next day our best day.”
A key part of the win was the play of Faribault’s senior guard John Palmer, who led all scorers with 27 points including a 15-for-15 performance from the free-throw line. Palmer said the team gathered before the game to really emphasize what needed to be done.
“Before the game we all kind of had a talk in the locker room, just saying like ‘we really need to step it up, we need to win the games we CAN win’, because we’ve had a few like that where we know they’re winnable games,” he said. “Get it into the bigs more, Devin (Lockerby) and (Alex) Leet have been doing a great job. Just kind of a heart to heart, we came together.”
The Falcons led the entire first half as they pressured John Marshall early, blitzing the Rockets’ ball handlers during ball screens and forcing turnovers. Faribault led 14-5 just over four minutes into the game courtesy of a couple of 3-pointers by Palmer, senior forward Nick Ehlers and sophomore guard Ian Ehlers.
Toward the end of the first half, John Marshall made a run that culminated in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by sophomore Logan Tuckner from near half-court after the Falcons turned the ball over. That three cut the Falcons’ lead to 30-28 at halftime.
The start of the second half saw John Marshall continue that run and take a 36-35 lead just a few minutes in. However, Faribault responded and the game was back-and-forth until the final buzzer.
“We stayed poised and I was really very proud of them for that,” said Hildebrandt about his team weathering the John Marshall runs that bookended halftime. “At the end of the first half we turned it over a few times, I think we turned it over six times in the last eight minutes, some of it was communication and self-inflicted stuff, but JM did a nice job of ramping up their pressure as well, they made some nice adjustments that bothered us. But I thought our guys stayed poised, stayed the course and wouldn’t let the ups and downs of the game get to us.”
John Marshall took their execution up a level in the second half, but Faribault was always able to respond with a timely basket or a trip to the free throw line to prevent the Rockets from pulling away. The Falcons finished 19-for-26 at the free throw line, compared to John Marshall, which attempted just 14 and made seven.
The main culprit of that disparity was Palmer, who made more free throws than the Rockets attempted. John Marshall’s guards could not stay in front of Palmer, who put consistent pressure on the opposing big men on the back line.
“Last year I probably shot 15 total free throws all year,” Palmer said about the new aspect to his game. “So this year, I definitely got more athletic over the summer, getting to the rim more and getting fouled definitely helps. I just knocked them down today, I was feeling it.”
The Rockets missed the front end of several one-and-ones in the final minutes that could have helped extend their lead. Instead, Palmer hit a go-ahead layup with 40 seconds left. John Marshall took a timeout with 29 seconds remaining and possession, but was unable to score in their two chances during that time. Faribault held on for the much-needed win.
Hildebrandt was very happy with his team’s offense in the win, though there is still plenty of room for improvement.
“I thought that a lot of times we really moved the ball well and we got a lot of really good looks,” he said. “It wasn’t our best shooting night tonight, but I thought we did a nice job of getting post-touches at key times, our cutting was pretty good and we had the ball in spots where we wanted it. Good things are going to happen if that happens, obviously we got to the line a lot and shot well from the free throw line.”
Palmer was the game’s leading scorer. Junior center Devin Lockerby added 11 points, nine of which came in the second half. Senior guard Alex Sullivan and senior center Alex Leet both added six points. John Marshall had three players in double figures, led by senior Aballa Bagutti who had 13 points including a pair of threes. Junior Tyler Smith added 12 points and senior Ty Tuckner scored eight second-half points for 12 total as well.
Faribault is now 1-7 and hosts winless Albert Lea on Friday, Feb. 12.