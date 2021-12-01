A slow offensive start built too large of a deficit for the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team in its season opener Tuesday night in Faribault, where it lost 48-35 against United Christian Academy.
The Cardinals trailed 24-13 at halftime.
Anna DeMars led BA with nine points and a pair of rebounds, while Mercedes Huerta added seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Kate Trump finished with five points and five rebounds, Anna Tobin scored four points to go with two rebounds and Anna Cohen and Lindsay Hanson both finished with three points.
As a team, the Cardinals converted on just 2 of 20 attempts from behind the arc and made 12 of 46 field goal attempts. United Christian Academy, meanwhile, made 7 of 29 attempts from behind the arc.
Bethlehem Academy next travels to play at Hayfield on Friday night.