The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team is getting hot. Historically hot.

With Friday's 54-53 overtime win at Blooming Prairie, the Cardinals have won five games in a row. Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen believes it's the first time since the 2012-13 season the program has won five straight contests.

It wasn't easy Friday, as the Cardinals were forced to claw back from a 28-16 halftime deficit.

While trailing by nine points in the second half, Brad Sartor converted a two-point basket before Charlie King drilled back-to-back 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 37-36.

After a layup from Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson, Justin Simones scored on back-to-back trips to push Bethlehem Academy in front 40-39 with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation.

"The game then was back and forth ending in a 48-48 tie," Friesen said. "We did have an opportunity to run a play with 1.6 seconds left in the game."

In overtime, Bethlehem Academy did just enough to escape with the one-point win and a five-game winning streak.

King led the way with 19 points, eight rebonds, seven steals and four assists. Simones added 12 points and four rebounds, Aaron Huerta scored eight points, Sartor chipped in seven points, three assists and three steals, and Hudson Dillon finished with five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments