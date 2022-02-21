...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Boys basketball: Bethlehem Academy 54, Blooming Prairie 53 (OT)
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team is getting hot. Historically hot.
With Friday's 54-53 overtime win at Blooming Prairie, the Cardinals have won five games in a row. Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen believes it's the first time since the 2012-13 season the program has won five straight contests.
It wasn't easy Friday, as the Cardinals were forced to claw back from a 28-16 halftime deficit.
While trailing by nine points in the second half, Brad Sartor converted a two-point basket before Charlie King drilled back-to-back 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 37-36.
After a layup from Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson, Justin Simones scored on back-to-back trips to push Bethlehem Academy in front 40-39 with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation.
"The game then was back and forth ending in a 48-48 tie," Friesen said. "We did have an opportunity to run a play with 1.6 seconds left in the game."
In overtime, Bethlehem Academy did just enough to escape with the one-point win and a five-game winning streak.
King led the way with 19 points, eight rebonds, seven steals and four assists. Simones added 12 points and four rebounds, Aaron Huerta scored eight points, Sartor chipped in seven points, three assists and three steals, and Hudson Dillon finished with five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.