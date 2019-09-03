The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its second set of state top-10 rankings on Sept. 2. The next release is Sept. 9.
Previous ranking in parentheses
Class A
1. Kenyon-Wanamingo (1) - 11 first-place votes
2. Minneota (4) - 2 first-place votes
3. Mayer Lutheran (3)
4. Medford (2)
5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5)
6. Mabel-Canton (6)
7. Caledonia (8)
8. Carlton (9)
9. Ada-Borup West (7)
10. Henning (10)
Receiving votes: Barnesville, Canby, Adrian, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, New Life Academy
Class AA
1. Stewartville (1) 13 first-place votes
2. North Branch (2) 1 first place vote
3. Marshall (5)
4. Concordia Academy (3)
5. Kasson-Mantorville (6)
6. Belle Plaine (4)
7. Southwest Christian (9)
8. Pequot Lakes (8)
9. Sauk Centre (7)
10. New London-Spicer (NR)
Receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer, Lake City, Academy of Holy Angels, Albany, Glencoe-Silver Lake
Class AAA
1. Eagan (1) 13 first-place votes
2. Lakeville South (2)
3. Wayzata (3)
4. Lakeville North (8)
5. East Ridge (5)
6. Champlin Park (4)
7. Northfield (ARV)
8. Moorhead (ARV)
9. St. Michael-Albertville (NR)
10. Hopkins (10)
Receiving votes: Minnetonka, Shakopee, North St. Paul, Stillwater, New Prague, Prior Lake, Hutchinson, Robbinsdale Armstrong