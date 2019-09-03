The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its second set of state top-10 rankings on Sept. 2. The next release is Sept. 9.

Previous ranking in parentheses

Class A

1. Kenyon-Wanamingo (1) - 11 first-place votes

2. Minneota (4) - 2 first-place votes

3. Mayer Lutheran (3)

4. Medford (2)

5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (5)

6. Mabel-Canton (6)

7. Caledonia (8)

8. Carlton (9)

9. Ada-Borup West (7)

10. Henning (10)

Receiving votes: Barnesville, Canby, Adrian, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, New Life Academy

Class AA

1. Stewartville (1) 13 first-place votes

2. North Branch (2) 1 first place vote

3. Marshall (5)

4. Concordia Academy (3)

5. Kasson-Mantorville (6)

6. Belle Plaine (4)

7. Southwest Christian (9)

8. Pequot Lakes (8)

9. Sauk Centre (7)

10. New London-Spicer (NR)

Receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer, Lake City, Academy of Holy Angels, Albany, Glencoe-Silver Lake

Class AAA

1. Eagan (1) 13 first-place votes

2. Lakeville South (2)

3. Wayzata (3)

4. Lakeville North (8)

5. East Ridge (5)

6. Champlin Park (4)

7. Northfield (ARV)

8. Moorhead (ARV)

9. St. Michael-Albertville (NR)

10. Hopkins (10)

Receiving votes: Minnetonka, Shakopee, North St. Paul, Stillwater, New Prague, Prior Lake, Hutchinson, Robbinsdale Armstrong

