Ellie Cohen

Bethlehem Academy senior Ellie Cohen is one of six seniors for the Cardinals this year and is set to play as an outside hitter once again this season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

After graduating only two seniors from last season’s second-place squad in the Gopher Conference, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is eyeing a prosperous season.

That returning experience has been recognized in the preseason, with the Cardinals starting the year as Minnesota’s No. 5-ranked team in Class A. All that’s led Bethlehem Academy to not only enter the season with specific goals surrounding its serve-receive and hitting percentages, but also some benchmarks surrounding its ability to collect some hardware this fall.

“We also have a goal of finishing at the top of the conference,” Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. “Just every night we take the court to play our best. They’re a very determined group, they’re a very hard-working group, so I think to have the preseason ranking of No. 5 is something they’re proud of, but also something they want to show we deserve and even work our way up.”

The Cardinals graduated their starting libero Brianna Radatz and a starting middle hitter in Kennedy Tutak. Bothun said Mia Potter, a defensive specialist last year, is sliding over to take over the libero position, while both of Josie Rose and Jaden Lang are helping to fill the hole in the middle.

Mostly, though, Bethlehem Academy is loaded with talent and experience. That includes senior Ellie Cohen and junior Kate Trump at outside hitter, while Trump is also one of the team’s top serve-receivers and Cohen can fuel scoring runs when it’s her turn to serve.

Reagan Kangas is entering her second year as the team’s starting setter after playing in the team’s 5-1 rotation for the first time last fall.

“That helps having a year of experience under her in a 5-1 and just being a good, strong leader and runner of our offense,” Bothun said.

Beyond any individuals, Bothun said she’s excited about the level of depth the Cardinals can feature this year, which was on display for the first time last week during scrimmages in Chaska.

“We saw some things that worked well with our offense and running certain plays that we were hoping for, but we also saw some things we need to work on before our first match,” Bothun said.

That first match is a headliner, with the Cardinals traveling Thursday to play at Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville.

Not only does Bothun say that match can serve as an early-season measuring stick for her team, but it can also serve as a lesson in what good teams attempt to exploit to help Bethlehem Academy prepare for tests later in the season against Gopher Conference and Section 1A foes.

“They’re always a good challenge for us,” Bothun said. “We know we need to come out and be on our game, we know we need to run our offense well. We have a lot of tools in our offense and we need to use those tools well and to our advantage, and I also think that with that strong team, it gives us the opportunity to work our defense to see where there are some gaps and what adjustments we need to make.”

ROSTER

Madelyn Bauer, senior, middle/right-side hitter

Emily Casper, senior, middle/right-side hitter

Ellie Cohen, senior, outside hitter

Mia Potter, senior, libero/defensive specialist

Jen Robert, senior, defensive specialist

Katie Seidel, senior, defensive specialist

Karlie DeGrood, junior, defensive specialist

Linsday Hanson, junior, middle hitter

Reagan Kangas, junior, setter

Jaden Lang, junior, middle/right-side hitter

Josie Rose, junior, middle/right-side hitter

Kate Trump, junior, outside hitter

Sydney Dienst, sophomore, middle/outside hitter

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments