After graduating only two seniors from last season’s second-place squad in the Gopher Conference, the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is eyeing a prosperous season.
That returning experience has been recognized in the preseason, with the Cardinals starting the year as Minnesota’s No. 5-ranked team in Class A. All that’s led Bethlehem Academy to not only enter the season with specific goals surrounding its serve-receive and hitting percentages, but also some benchmarks surrounding its ability to collect some hardware this fall.
“We also have a goal of finishing at the top of the conference,” Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun said. “Just every night we take the court to play our best. They’re a very determined group, they’re a very hard-working group, so I think to have the preseason ranking of No. 5 is something they’re proud of, but also something they want to show we deserve and even work our way up.”
The Cardinals graduated their starting libero Brianna Radatz and a starting middle hitter in Kennedy Tutak. Bothun said Mia Potter, a defensive specialist last year, is sliding over to take over the libero position, while both of Josie Rose and Jaden Lang are helping to fill the hole in the middle.
Mostly, though, Bethlehem Academy is loaded with talent and experience. That includes senior Ellie Cohen and junior Kate Trump at outside hitter, while Trump is also one of the team’s top serve-receivers and Cohen can fuel scoring runs when it’s her turn to serve.
Reagan Kangas is entering her second year as the team’s starting setter after playing in the team’s 5-1 rotation for the first time last fall.
“That helps having a year of experience under her in a 5-1 and just being a good, strong leader and runner of our offense,” Bothun said.
Beyond any individuals, Bothun said she’s excited about the level of depth the Cardinals can feature this year, which was on display for the first time last week during scrimmages in Chaska.
“We saw some things that worked well with our offense and running certain plays that we were hoping for, but we also saw some things we need to work on before our first match,” Bothun said.
That first match is a headliner, with the Cardinals traveling Thursday to play at Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville.
Not only does Bothun say that match can serve as an early-season measuring stick for her team, but it can also serve as a lesson in what good teams attempt to exploit to help Bethlehem Academy prepare for tests later in the season against Gopher Conference and Section 1A foes.
“They’re always a good challenge for us,” Bothun said. “We know we need to come out and be on our game, we know we need to run our offense well. We have a lot of tools in our offense and we need to use those tools well and to our advantage, and I also think that with that strong team, it gives us the opportunity to work our defense to see where there are some gaps and what adjustments we need to make.”
ROSTER
Madelyn Bauer, senior, middle/right-side hitter
Emily Casper, senior, middle/right-side hitter
Ellie Cohen, senior, outside hitter
Mia Potter, senior, libero/defensive specialist
Jen Robert, senior, defensive specialist
Katie Seidel, senior, defensive specialist
Karlie DeGrood, junior, defensive specialist
Linsday Hanson, junior, middle hitter
Reagan Kangas, junior, setter
Jaden Lang, junior, middle/right-side hitter
Josie Rose, junior, middle/right-side hitter
Kate Trump, junior, outside hitter
Sydney Dienst, sophomore, middle/outside hitter