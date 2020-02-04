After trailing 27-20 at halftime, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team was unable to muster enough offense in the second half to come from behind, and the Cardinals ultimately fell at Lyle-Pacelli by a score of 48-35.
The loss was BA’s third in a row, and the Cards are now 6-16 on the season. The Athletics, meanwhile, won for just the fifth time this season and boosted their record to 5-17 overall.
Mercedes Huerta generated most of the offense for the Cardinals with 12 points. She was followed by Kate Trump and Brooke Johnson, who each scored six. Trump also chipped in three rebounds and two assists, while Lindsay Hanson led the team with 11 rebounds to go along with four points and two assists.
Reagan Kangas tallied five points and Malia Hunt finished with two.
The BA defense struggled to contain Lyle-Pacelli’s Olivia Christianson, who finished with an impressive 34 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
The Cardinals have just four games remaining in the regular season, starting with Friday’s road game at Maple River (12-9 overall, 6-5 Gopher Conference).