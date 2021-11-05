After a pair of relatively straightforward sets Thursday night, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team was forced to find a second gear in the Section 2AA South Subsection final at New Prague High School.
WEM — the subsection's top seed — was pushed by third-seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, but ultimately prevailed in a 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25 victory to claim the subsection title and advance to Saturday's Section 2AA championship against Southwest Christian.
The Buccaneers operated their attack through middle hitters Alex Heuss and Riley Sammon, who finished with 24 and 14 kills, respectively. Alayna Atherton added eight kills, while Claire Bohlen provided seven kills on the outside.
Mikaya Schuster was plenty busy while racking up 51 assists, while Jordan Green also placed three aces.
Defensively, Bohlen picked up 40 digs, while Grace Baker bounced around for 35 digs, Josie Volkmann recorded 20 digs and Green finished with 19 digs.
Sammon soared for a pair of solo blocks and two block assists, with Bohlen also providing a solo block and two block assists.
The win advances WEM in Saturday's Section 2AA final, which was moved up to start at 4 p.m. at St. Peter High School to accommodate Southwest Christian, since the school's boys soccer team is playing in the Class A state final Saturday night in Minneapolis.
Southwest Christian is the top-ranked team in Class AA and advanced through the North Subsection without losing a set. The team's three losses this season have all come against Class 4A opponents.