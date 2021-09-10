Faribault girls soccer coach Maddie Wertish was happy with the gains she saw Thursday night in Rochester, even if the final scoreline doesn't fully reflect that.
After Rochester John Marshall scored twice in the first 10 minutes, Faribault countered with a goal from Mercedes Huerta off a cross from Skylar Bertram to close within 2-1. In the ensuing minutes, the Falcons produced a handful of scoring chances but were unable to tie the match before the Rockets eventually scored twice to enter halftime with a 4-1 lead.
"We were able to get combinations forward but just couldn’t capitalize on those chances," Wertish said.
In the second half, Rochester John Marshall took advantage of some breakaways to pile up goals and turn what was a close contest into a lopsided score.
Faribault next plays Saturday afternoon at Albert Lea.