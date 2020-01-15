The Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights’ boys basketball team hosted the Pine Island Panthers on Tuesday evening, and the Knights found themselves within arm’s reach at halftime when they trailed by just six, with the Panthers on top 35-29.
But Pine Island’s defense came alive in the second half and the Panthers outscored the Knights 33-18 over the final 18 minutes of the game to win comfortably by a score of 68-47.
Tate Erlandson had 12 first half points for the Knights (5-8) but was held to just five in the second half. Laden Nerison scored eight in the game, but he too was frustrated by the Panthers’ defense down the stretch and ended up without a single basket in the second half.
K-W’s other top scorers were Trevor Steberg with seven points and Luke Alme with six.
On defense the Knights were unable to contain Pine Island’s Carter O’Reilly and Max Owen, who finished with 24 points and 19 points, respectively.
The loss was K-W’s third in a row, while Pine Island (8-5) has now won six of its last seven.