With the help of four first-place individual finishes, the Faribault wrestling team won Saturday's Monticello Invite.
The team total of 229.5 points for the Faclcons beat out Mounds View (219.5), Coon Rapids (125) and the rest of the 15-team field.
Winning titles for Faribault were Lucas Nelson in the 106-pound weight class, JT Hausen in the 120-pound weight class, Bo Bokman in the 126-pound weight class and Aiden Tobin in the 160-pound weight class.
Nelson won his title with three straight falls, Hausen utilized a technical fall and a decision, Bokman used a fall and two major decisions, and Tobin picked up two falls and a decision.
Also finishing in the top three for the Falcons were Elliott Viland (3rd at 138), Isaac Yetzer (2nd at 145), George Soto (2nd at 182), Gabe Shatskikh (2nd at 220) and Matt Nelson (3rd at 285).
Full results for every Faribault wrestler in action Saturday are listed below:
106
Lucas Nelson (9-3) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 9-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 9-3 won by fall over Duffani Gallegos (South Saint Paul) 6-4 (Fall 0:52)
Semifinal - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 9-3 won by fall over Anthony Nichols (Edina) 7-4 (Fall 1:50)
1st Place Match - Lucas Nelson (Faribault) 9-3 won by fall over Jack Bridenstine (Coon Rapids) 8-4 (Fall 1:55)
120
JT Hausen (7-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - JT Hausen (Faribault) 7-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 7-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - JT Hausen (Faribault) 7-0 won by tech fall over Caden Grenier (Mounds View) 8-3 (TF-1.5 2:37 (17-2))
1st Place Match - JT Hausen (Faribault) 7-0 won by decision over Quinn McCalla (Monticello) 8-4 (Dec 10-3)
126
Bo Bokman (10-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 10-0 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 10-0 won by fall over Tyler Murset (Spectrum) 3-7 (Fall 1:32)
Semifinal - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 10-0 won by major decision over Ben Sparks (Mounds View) 3-3 (MD 11-3)
1st Place Match - Bo Bokman (Faribault) 10-0 won by major decision over Andrew Schwab (South Saint Paul) 8-2 (MD 15-4)
132
Ricky Cordova (6-2) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ricky Cordova (Faribault) 6-2 won by fall over Micale Miltich (Spectrum) 3-3 (Fall 4:00)
Quarterfinal - Landon Nebel (Edina) 11-0 won by fall over Ricky Cordova (Faribault) 6-2 (Fall 1:56)
Cons. Round 2 - Ricky Cordova (Faribault) 6-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Ricky Cordova (Faribault) 6-2 won by fall over Johnson Bondo (Brooklyn Center-Concordia Acad) 6-4 (Fall 3:55)
5th Place Match - Ricky Cordova (Faribault) 6-2 won by decision over Sam Miller (Zimmerman) 2-2 (Dec 4-0)
138
Elliott Viland (8-3) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 8-3 won by fall over Myles Belmore (Two Rivers) 3-6 (Fall 3:54)
Semifinal - Jon Weiser (Zimmerman) 9-2 won by decision over Elliott Viland (Faribault) 8-3 (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match - Elliott Viland (Faribault) 8-3 won by decision over Isreal Madimba (Coon Rapids) 4-4 (Dec 3-0)
145
Isaac Yetzer (10-2) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 10-2 won by fall over Jordan Salinas (Austin) 2-5 (Fall 1:34)
Quarterfinal - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 10-2 won by fall over Jesse Farrell (Spectrum) 7-5 (Fall 2:39)
Semifinal - Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 10-2 won by fall over Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) 8-3 (Fall 0:58)
1st Place Match - Samson Oyedokun (Park Center) 5-1 won by fall over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) 10-2 (Fall 4:55)
145
Hunter Conrad (7-3) placed 5th.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 7-3 won by fall over Riley Lentsch (Norwood-Young America) 8-8 (Fall 3:38)
Quarterfinal - Samson Oyedokun (Park Center) 5-1 won by major decision over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 7-3 (MD 15-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 7-3 won by fall over Jordan Salinas (Austin) 2-5 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Semi - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 7-3 won by fall over Ethan Swenson (Mounds View) 6-4 (Fall 4:43)
5th Place Match - Hunter Conrad (Faribault) 7-3 won by major decision over Alex Whitcup (Benson) 2-4 (MD 11-0)
152
Joseph Steinberg (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nick Bolduc (Benson) 6-5 won by fall over Joseph Steinberg (Faribault) 3-5 (Fall 3:44)
Cons. Round 1 - Joseph Steinberg (Faribault) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Jaiden Zimmerman (Benson) 4-3 won by fall over Joseph Steinberg (Faribault) 3-5 (Fall 2:10)
160
Aiden Tobin (9-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 9-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 9-1 won by fall over Preston Mcgee (Benson) 7-7 (Fall 1:38)
Semifinal - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 9-1 won by fall over Max Gostonczik (Zimmerman) 2-2 (Fall 1:14)
1st Place Match - Aiden Tobin (Faribault) 9-1 won by decision over Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) 11-1 (Dec 8-2)
170
Cooper Leichtnam (6-3) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-3 won by fall over Hunter Allen (Coon Rapids) 4-7 (Fall 4:58)
Quarterfinal - Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-3 won by fall over Sam Bremner (South Saint Paul) 4-6 (Fall 5:31)
Semifinal - Joe Gardas (Zimmerman) 14-0 won by tech fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-3 (TF-1.5 1:40 (15-0))
3rd Place Match - Nathan Bolduc (Benson) 10-2 won by fall over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) 6-3 (Fall 1:31)
182
George Soto (9-2) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - George Soto (Faribault) 9-2 won by decision over Gavin Maxey (Mounds View) 0-2 (Dec 9-2)
Quarterfinal - George Soto (Faribault) 9-2 won by major decision over Mason Smith (Monticello) 4-6 (MD 11-3)
Semifinal - George Soto (Faribault) 9-2 won by decision over Will Nihart (South Saint Paul) 10-2 (Dec 5-3)
1st Place Match - Brady Alquist (Mounds View) 11-1 won by decision over George Soto (Faribault) 9-2 (Dec 6-3)
195
Marcos Ramirez (4-4) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 4-4 won by major decision over Avery Gordee (Rockford) 4-6 (MD 11-1)
Quarterfinal - Thomas Dineen (Benson) 11-0 won by fall over Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 4-4 (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Round 2 - Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Mason Callahan (Austin) 8-3 won by fall over Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) 4-4 (Fall 3:53)
220
Gabe Shatskikh (9-2) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) 9-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) 9-2 won by fall over jared VanVickle (Coon Rapids) 3-7 (Fall 0:53)
Semifinal - Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) 9-2 won by fall over Luke Eggert (Mounds View) 8-2 (Fall 3:15)
1st Place Match - Aiden Pardino (Zimmerman) 12-2 won by fall over Gabe Shatskikh (Faribault) 9-2 (Fall 1:57)
285
Matt Nelson (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Matt Nelson (Faribault) 7-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Matt Nelson (Faribault) 7-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jacob Praml (Mounds View) 2-2 (SV-1 3-1)
Semifinal - Gavin Falk (Edina) 7-1 won by fall over Matt Nelson (Faribault) 7-3 (Fall 0:49)
3rd Place Match - Matt Nelson (Faribault) 7-3 won by fall over Hayden Skillings (Coon Rapids) 8-4 (Fall 5:03)