Game: Albert Lea Tigers (0-1) at Faribault Falcons (0-1), 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Recent results: The Falcons started the season with a 69-38 loss against Byron, while the Tigers kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with an 84-32 setback against Stewartville.
Last year: Faribault dominated Albert Lea 82-40 for its largest margin of victory last season.
1. It’s a basketball axiom that’s venturing into cliched territory, but it’s true nonetheless: to win basketball games, you have to make shots. Whether that’s at the rim, the free throw line or behind the arc, most teams that have an off night or go cold are immediately in the midst of what’s often an unwinnable battle.
That was the case for Faribault in its season-opening loss against Byron. The Falcons shots 21.7% from the field and converted only 4 of 32 attempts from 3-point range. The six players that played at least 19 minutes combined to shoot 1-for-22 from behind the arc. No matter what else happens, that’s not a sustainable route toward a victory. That was in the first game of the season and more than a week ago, however, so there’s a greater than average chance a large part of that shooting performance is attributable to early-season rustiness.
2. Where the Falcons succeeded more often against the Bears was in the paint, where they converted 9 of 24 attempts. Faribault also finished with an impressive 18 offensive rebounds, and that was without its projected starting center for this season. Senior Devin Lockerby was unavailable for the season opener as he was preparing to play in the Minnesota Football Showcase.
Against a relatively undersized Albert Lea team, Faribault might be able to thrive around the rim Tuesday night. Plus, if the Tigers resort to hacking the Falcons inside, Faribault converted 8 of 10 chances from the free throw line in the season opener.
3. Like Faribault, Albert Lea is coming off an extended hiatus between its first and second games this season. The Tigers didn’t win a game last year, and enter the 2021-22 campaign with only two seniors, neither of whom scored in the season-opening loss against Stewartville. Albert Lea does feature a nine-player junior class, led by Drew Teeter (11 points) Jack Skinness (6 points) and Tanner Conn (5 points).
Against Stewartville, Albert Lea was prone to giving the ball away. Against Byron, Faribault did showcase its athleticism with six steals and forcing the Bears into 15 turnovers. Hunter Nelson and Mohamed Madey both swiped a pair of steals, while the Falcons also finished with 10 deflections.