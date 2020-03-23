The Faribault Daily News picked its all-area girls basketball teams, choosing out of a pool of athletes from Bethlehem Academy, Faribault High School, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School.
Editor’s note: The Faribault Daily News selected top players regardless of position for the All-Area Team. They are listed in alphabetical order.
Brielle Bartlet, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (Jr. Guard)
Bartlet helped lift Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to its first-ever state tournament appearance behind a 32-point effort against Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. Bartlet averaged a team-high 16.3 points per game and increased her offense in the postseason. She shot 52 percent from the field in four playoff games, including 43 percent on 3-pointers. Bartlet also led the team in assists with 3.4 a game. Bartlet has made the all-area team the last three consecutive years.
Julianna Boyum, Kenyon-Wanamingo (Sr. Forward)
Boyum averaged 9.1 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game as she continued to fill roles defensively and offensively. She finished second on the team in scoring and makes her second appearance on the all-area team.
Riley Dummer, Kenyon-Wanamingo (Sr. Forward)
Dummer averaged 12.1 points per game and 6 rebounds a game as a senior this year. She also received all-conference honors in the Hiawatha Valley League for the second consecutive year and made the all-area team for the third consecutive year.
Trista Hering, WEM (Sr. Center)
Hering led the Buccaneers in rebounding with a 6.2 per game average and provided some tough baskets inside. Hering averaged 5.2 points per game on 61 percent shooting while helping to clog the lane for opposing teams.
Mercedes Huerta, Bethlehem Academy (So. Guard)
Huerta averaged 11.3 points per game, shot 33 percent from the field and finished second on the team in assists as she continues to show steady improvement. She makes her second appearance on the all-area team as a sophomore and has earned three varsity letters.
Javanna Johnson, MSAD (8th, Forward)
As just an eighth-grader Johnson made an impact for the Trojans. She finished second on the team in scoring with a 7.8 points per game average. She also provided 3.9 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals a game to provide strong defense.
Toryn Richards, WEM (Jr. Forward)
Richards averaged 13.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds a game for the Buccaneers this season. She and senior Trista Hering paired in the paint to help control the glass for WEM. Defensively, Richards, at 5 foot, 10 inches with speed, could matchup with a variety of positions and cause difficulty. Richards is appearing on the all-area team for the third consecutive year.
Dalina Schwartz, MSAD (Fr. Guard)
Schwartz led the team with a 13.8 scoring average and averaged 4.9 rebounds a game. She’s been a mainstay on the squad since middle school. Schwartz has good range on her jump shot and has an inside game with her dribble penetration. She makes her second appearance on the all-area team.
Kate Trump, Bethlehem Academy (Fr. Guard)
Trump finished second on the team in scoring and scored 7.3 points per game. She led the team in assists and rebounds and makes her first appearance on the all-area team.
Evy Vettrus, Faribault (So., Guard)
In her second varsity season, Vettrus saw an increased role offensively where she averaged 11.9 points per game to lead the team. She can shoot from 3-point range with proficiency and makes the all-area team for the second consecutive year.