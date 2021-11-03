A team that is peaking at the right time, the Faribault High School girls cross country team will be making its first appearance in 25 years at the Minnesota State High School League Class AA championships on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Northfield.
The girls MSHSL Class AA championship race is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. on the course at St. Olaf College. The Falcons are one of 16 teams competing in the Class AA championship and they punched their ticket to the state meet thanks to a top two team finish at the recent Class AA Section meet in Faribault on Oct. 30.
“We were aiming everything toward the section meet and making sure we hit our peak performance that day,” Faribault coach Willie Clapp said. “Our effort the entire season was looking at sections. With our new sectional alignment we knew we would be a competitive team in it, so we focused our energy into peaking at that race.
“Pretty much from top to bottom it was our best race of the season. With the right placing by the girls and having them run their best race of the year…it was a recipe for success that day.”
Faribault eighth grader Brynn Beardsley led the team with a sixth place finish at the section meet with a time of 20:11.90. Senior Felicity Foxhoven placed 11th at 20:40.90, while eighth grader Cecelia Hoisington took 14th place at 21:09.50. Eighth grader Aubrie Newport (27th place/21:56.80) and sophomore Mariana Foxhoven (39th place/22:20.30) completed the Falcons’ top five at the section meet.
The success was the result of the team hitting season-best times at the section meet and also having the ability to compete in larger races this season after missing that opportunity in 2020 due to COVID limited schedules.
Throughout the 2021 season, Faribault competed in several large meets that helped the youth-dominated squad to gain valuable racing experience after last year’s season that was limited to dual and triangular meets due to COVID.
The team started to hit stride with a top finish at the Albert Lea meet on Sept. 21.
“About halfway through the season we ran at Albert Lea,” Clapp said. “We knew that Waseca would be one of the top teams in the section, and we raced them really hard that day and ended up winning that championship, and I think that is when we felt like this is real and there is a possibility that we can represent our section at the state meet.”
Ella Beardsley said the Falcons brought that ‘can do’ attitude with them to the recent section meet, which resulted in a ticket to the state meet.
“We had it in our brains that there was a possibility (of going to state), so we just stayed motivated and came together before the section meet and said if we want it, we have to go get it,” Beardsley said.
“For me, I was just thinking that I am a senior this year and this could my last ever meet, so I wanted to give it everything and just be happy whether we go to state or not…and it ended up turning out really well.”
Newport added, “Our coach told us we were ranked in our section and we knew we had a possibility of going to state.”
The cooler weather at the section meet also played a factor into Newport’s lowered time.
“For me, I think it was because of the cold weather,” Newport said. “So it was easier for me to run.”
One fun link between the 2021 squad and the 1996 team, which was Faribault’s last state qualifier, is the fact that sisters Krista Hoisington and Theresa Hoisington ran on the 1996 team and now have family connections on this year’s team. Krista Hoisington (now Krista Foxhoven) is the mom of Felicity and Mariana Foxhoven and Theresa Hoisington is their aunt. Both Krista and Theresa are also the aunts of current runner Cecelia Foxhoven.
Clapp said his squad will travel to Northfield on Friday for a practice run and state meet festivities before returning to St. Olaf for the race on Saturday. Faribault’s close proximity to the race course should play to the Falcons' favor.
“We are the ‘home’ team for the Class AA meet, that’s for sure,” Clapp said.
The trip to the state meet will highlight the Falcons’ strong run in 2021, according to Clapp.
“We just want to give them a chance to experience the apex of the sport," Clapp said. "I am really looking forward to having them all there on Friday and running the course, and then on Saturday to have the best in the state there on the line with us.”
Clapp also believes having his entire squad participating in the race will be an experience for his team to remember.
“It is kind of lonely to do the cheer from the outside of the fence when you just have an individual there at the state meet. So now, we will get to do the cheer from the inside,” Clapp said.
As a senior, Beardsley is also looking forward to taking her best shot at the state meet this weekend.
“Before this year (the state meet) was never a possibility, so it really means a lot to have this as my last-ever meet and I know the other seniors feel the same way,” Beardsley said. “To have your last meet be at state is such a big thing, especially since this is not an every year thing and it hasn’t happened in such a long time.”
With a roster at the state meet that includes only two seniors, the Falcons are poised for continued success in 2022. In fact, the trio of eighth graders were three of the team’s top four placers at the section meet.
“They definitely work as a pack and everyday in practice they are always together and push each other,” Beardsley said of the team’s eighth graders.
The youth-laden roster and the team’s success has Clapp looking forward to future trips to the state meet.
“We definitely want to keep building on it and keep the momentum going,” Clapp said. “I am sure looking forward to what next season will bring.”
In the meantime, the Falcons will be looking forward to the bus trip to Northfield this week and their time at the state meet.
“We are very excited,” Beardsley said. “We are all really close on this team…like a family, so it is super fun to get to experience this together.”