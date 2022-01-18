When it comes to the potential for the Faribault girls soccer program, Britta Peterson-Linde has first-hand knowledge of how high it might be able to fly.
Peterson-Linde has spent the past eight years as a teacher at Faribault Middle School, where she now teaches World Cultures and used to work as an English Language instructor. The past two years, she's also coached the middle school soccer team, which notched a perfect 7-0 record last fall. She also coached at the youth and high school levels in Farmington for the previous eight years.
Now, Peterson-Linde has an opportunity to unleash that potential after she was named as the new head girls soccer coach at Faribault High School.
"We have a lot of diversity in Faribault and we also have a lot of talent that has so far been untapped," Peterson-Linde said. "I think starting off with finding a lot of success in the middle school and being a teacher that knows a lot of girls that will be on the varsity team next year, I think that I can really translate what I know about our community and our girls and the success we found at the middle school and really bring that up to the varsity level.”
Part of that is reaching into Faribault's diverse population to grow the numbers in a high school program that has recently struggled to field its lower-level squads. Whether that's by Peterson-Linde using her connections with her former students or by creating an inclusive avenue to the field, she believes it's more than possible to boost the program's overall numbers.
A big step, she said, has been the district's addition of uniform soccer hijabs for Somali players.
"Just making those connections with people in those demographics to draw in more of our overall population into the soccer program,” Peterson-Linde said.
A blueprint is also available through the exponential growth of the Faribault boys program, which sported 62 players in the high school program for the 2020 season.
Peterson-Linde said she's already talked with Brendan Cox and his coaching staff — and outgoing girls soccer coach Maddie Justin — about different strategies to attract those players to the high school program.
"I’ve seen that there’s a need for growth in the female program," Peterson-Linde said. "I feel really passionately about developing female athletes and I think Faribault has a need for more of that.”
Taking over a program that's combined for 10 wins in the last five years, Peterson-Linde is under no illusion there's an immediate path toward challenging the top of a talented Big 9 Conference.
She's still excited for the challenge.
"I’m really excited for this opportunity," Peterson-Linde said. "I think we could start a new chapter of this program. I think there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but once we start finding success we’ll find more girls are going to come out and join in. I really think that we’re going to start growing the program, but it’s going to be a lot of work.”