The Class A state golf tournament kicked off Tuesday morning and afternoon at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, with three local athletes partaking in the competition.
Bethlehem Academy senior Ashley Rost was first on the course in the girls competition, and she finished with a first-round 99 to end the opening day in a tie for 38th place out of 84 golfers. After shooting +16 on the par-36 front nine, Rost rebounded to card a +11 on the back nine, which is also a par-36.
Those final nine holes were highlighted by Rost’s birdie on the par-three 12th hole, as well as a par on the par-five 15th hole.
Rost is scheduled to tee off for the final round of the Class A state tournament Wednesday at 7:48 a.m.
Bethlehem Academy Brayden Larson finished his first day in a tie for 21st place with an 81, although a handful of groups still remained on the course past the Faribault Daily News’ publication deadline. Larson finds himself in the top quarter of the leaderboard thanks to a torrid front nine, in which he parred six out of nine holes and bogeyed the remaining three.
On the back nine, Larson picked up three pars as well as a birdie on the par-four 15th, but three bogeys and a pair of double bogeys pushed him a tad further down the leaderboard.
Larson’s tee time for Wednesday’s final round had yet to be announced as of publication.
The golfer with the best round of the day was Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Tanner Angelstad. The left-hander finished only five-over par through his first 15 holes, which was good enough for a tie for second place at the time.
The leader of the Class A boys tournament Fertile-Beltrami’s Rylin Petry, who shot -2.
Angelstad was able to recover from a bit of a rocky start Tuesday. After a double bogey on his first hole, and back-to-back bogeys on his second and third hole, Angelstad bogeyed just once more through the 16th hole.
That run included birdies on the par-five fifth hole, par-four ninth hole and par-four 11th hole.
More trouble awaited on the 17th hole, however, with a triple-bogey that knocked him out of a tie for second place.
Angelstad’s tee time for the second day of the Class A state tournament Wednesday was unknown as of publication.