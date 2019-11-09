Waterville-Elsyian-Morristown toppled one Class A giant to reach the state tournament this season. Toppling another one proved too tall of a task.
The second-ranked Buccaneers fell to Class A powerhouse Minneota Saturday in the Class A championship match 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul after making just their second trip to the state tournament in school history. W-E-M last appeared at the state tournament in 2015 when it claimed the state title.
The second-seeded Buccaneers (32-4) needed to get past another perennial power Mayer Lutheran, who ended the regular season ranked No. 1, in the Section 2A championship to reach the state tournament. The Crusaders have won three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and had won the last three Section 2A titles.
“It felt good,” senior middle hitter Delaney Donahue said of reaching the state tournament. “A lot of people doubted that we’d get out of our section. We proved them wrong. We worked as hard as we could to get here. I’m still super proud of the team.”
Once at the state tournament W-E-M proved it belonged as it swept its way into the state championship match following wins over Henning and Gopher Conference rival Medford.
But against the defending Class A state champion Vikings, the Buccaneers encountered a defensive squad they hadn’t seen before.
“They played phenomenal defense, starting with their front line and their block,” W-E-M head coach Crystal Lamont said. “They’re kind of deceiving. They don’t look towering tall like some of the teams we face, like Mayer Lutheran, but they’re just athletic and they can close the block quickly and get up quick to get in your face. Then their back row just played fabulous. I thought they put so many balls on target, we had a heck of a time trying to get them out of system. They were the best defensive team we’ve played all season.”
Minneota, which has reached the state tournament 13 times since 2001, can frustrate a team with its block or by keeping a ball in play. The third-ranked Vikings finished three solo blocks and eight block assists. They also totaled 90 digs as a team to frustrate Buccaneers hitters.
“They never gave up on a ball,” Donahue said. “They were so scrappy.”
Even as W-E-M went to quick offensive strikes to disrupt the Vikings, Minneota made adjustments.
“They seemed to adjust to our adjustments,” Lamont said. “They were just really scrappy back there. We hit some balls that would’ve scored against any other team that we’ve played. It seemed like their back row players really read the ball well and all got in position to get the dig. We always teach our hitters to keep adjusting and look for different shots. We had a hard time finding any shot that was going to drop against them.”
The top-seeded Vikings (35-2) led nearly wire-to-wire, save for a brief moment in the third set when the Buccaneers grabbed a 16-15 lead. It proved to be only one of two leads W-E-M held in the match.
The Buccaneers’ chances to capitalize on any momentum never materialized as errors prevented them from seizing momentum.
“We just made the most mistakes, I guess,” said Trista Hering, who finished with nine kills.
Toryn Richards led W-E-M with 10 kills while Donahue finished with eight. The Buccaneers hit just .106 for the match and had six serving errors.
Minneota’s attack came in waves with Abby Hennen leading the team with 15 kills. Natalee Rolbiecki finished with 14 and Morgan Hennen added 10 for the team that hit .187. Those three also led the Vikings on defense with Morgan Hennen tallying a team-high 23 digs. Abby Hennen finished with 22 digs and Rolbiecki added 18.
Minneota found holes in the W-E-M defense by hitting cross much of the match.
“We knew that they played a rotational defense and their libero rotates line so we knew that sharp cross was open if we could get it around the block,” Rolbiecki said.
The Vikings also prepared their block based on tendencies they saw from the Buccaneers.
“We kind of went over all their rotations and their tendencies last night and kind of this morning, just trying to know who they’re trying to set in each rotation helped us a lot,” Minneota head coach Hayley Fruin said. “I thought our middles did a great job of always knowing who’s in the front row and always talking to each other so we never got fooled by anybody.”
Donahue, Toryn Richards and Ellie Ready were named to the all-tournament team for W-E-M.