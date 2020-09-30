The Faribault boys soccer team notched its first shutout of the season Tuesday night, when it surged past Albert Lea 3-0 on the road.
The Falcons snagged a 1-0 lead at halftime before adding a pair of goals in the second half to secure the victory. Individual goal scorers were not available as of publication.
Faribault will next host Mankato West on Friday night at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
Girls soccer
The Falcons were unable to get anything going offensively Tuesday night at Bruce Smith Field, where they lost 6-0 against visiting Albert Lea.
The Tigers snatched a 2-0 lead at halftime and tacked on four additional goals in the second half. Faribault will next travel to play at Mankato West on Friday night.
Girls tennis
Faribault challenged Mankato West at various positions Tuesday afternoon, but were unable to pick up a point in a 7-0 defeat in Mankato.
At No. 1 singles, Kylie Petricka lost 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles Stacie Petricka was felled 6-1, 6-2 and Hailey Reuvers faltered 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Lindsay Rauenhorst suffered a 6-4, 6-3 setback.
“Lindsay had some very consistent play today along with good ball placement around the court,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “She also had great hustle and effort to stay in the points. This match was the longest match for Varsity today due to many long rallies and great points.”
On the doubles courts, Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley lost 6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 position, while Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein were nicked 7-5, 6-3.
”(Bailey and Avery) covered the court well and placed the ball well today,” Anderson said. “They also had great anticipation allowing them to be better prepared for the ball and shots. They did well to control many of the points, but in the end also came up a bit short.”
Lastly, Nell Gibbs and Ashley Rost combined at No. 3 doubles to lose 6-3, 6-2.
“Nell Gibbs and Ashley Rost teamed up at No. 3 Doubles to play together for the first time,” Anderson said. “They also were covering the court well today. Ashley has great hustle on the court allowing her to get to many balls and Nell did well to cover the baseline.”