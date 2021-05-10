As the Faribault boys tennis season starts to reach its final stages, Faribault is showcasing just how high the potential for the team can be in future seasons.
The Falcons have been consistently paced this season by a group of players still not old enough to obtain a drivers license.
At Saturday's triangular at Northfield High School, Faribault bounced back from a 7-0 defeat against Northfield to snag a couple of points in a 5-2 loss against Rochester Century, which typically conducts itself at the top of the Big 9 Conference and runs through other Big 9 foes without breaking stride.
Those two points Saturday came at No., 3 singles, where seventh grader Brandon Petricka won 6-2, 3-0, when his Panther opponent retired after Petricka gained a 3-0 advantage in the second set. The other point came at No. 4 singles, where eighth grader Carsen Kramer battled to a 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 victory.
In that third-set 10-point tiebreak, Kramer trailed 9-7 before winning four consecutive points to claim the victory.
"Playing one point at a time and staying focused on the ball and Carsen was able to win the next two points to tie up the tie-breaker," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "The next two points were almost identical with Carsen playing smart and attacking the ball at the perfect time to cause the Century player to hit the ball into the net."
Those type of heady plays have become more common as the season's progressed for the Falcons. Petricka, Kramer and freshman Harrison Gibbs at No. 2 singles have regularly faced off with opponents multiple years older and more experienced and not look overmatched.
In Petricka's victory against Century, Anderson said Petricka controlled the tone of the match by forcing his Panther opponent to chase down ball after ball along the baseline.
"Brandon was serving well, keeping his opponent deep, and was playing smart and would be aggressive when the opportunity permitted him to be," Anderson said.
The day before, in a 6-1 loss against Lake City at Faribault High School, Petricka notched Faribault's one point with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 victory against Alec McElmury at No. 3 singles.. Petricka and McElmury engaged in long rally after long rally, with Petricka able to outlast McElmury on enough occasions to win.
At No. 2 singles, Gibbs showcased a similar level of fight, even if it eventually resulted in a 6-1, 7-5 defeat. After a slow start in the first set and early in the second set, Anderson said Gibbs started putting pressure on his Lake City opponent to eventually tie the second set at 5-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Kremer teamed up with another underclassman — sophomore Thomas Drenth — Friday, and lost a 7-5, 6-2 match against Lake City.
"Thomas and Carsen played the best together they have so far this season," Anderson said. "Carsen was hustling well deep in the court covering a lot of shots keeping their team in many points. Thomas was serving well for much of the match and was hitting some great serve returns in the second set. While Thomas and Carsen continue to learn to play doubles together, today was some nice improvement for them as a doubles team."
While team wins might not be frequent because of the need to forfeit at least one court a match due to a roster of only nine players, Faribault continues to display a steady, upwards individual trajectory on many courts.
The Falcons still have three more regular-season matches left on the schedule with Tuesday's trip to Mankato East, Friday's trip to Farmington and a Tuesday, May 18 match against Rochester John Marshall.