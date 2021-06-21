Podium or not, Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Laden Nerison wanted more Friday afternoon.
Even after his sixth-place finish in the triple jump at the Class A state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Nerison's first thought was toward his fourth and final attempt. While there was no official measurement, Nerison thinks the final attempt was his best, but it was wiped away since his foot narrowly crept over the line to register it as a fault.
"My last jump felt pretty good and I barely scratched,” Nerison said.
Nerison's first three jumps of the day were all clean, and he furthered his distances with each leap. His third and best attempt was measured at 42 feet, 2.50 inches was tied for the sixth-best mark in the field alongside Spectrum's Max Reis.
Nerison won the tiebreaker since his second-best jump was a quarter inch further than Reis' to bump him one spot up the podium. Floodwood's Kaden McNiff claimed the triple jump state title with a jump of 45 feet, 3.25 inches.
That podium finish caps a season in which Nerison quickly realized he had developed into one of the better triple jumpers in the Hiawatha Valley League and in Section 1A.
By the end of the year, Nerison was the best triple jumper in the area, evidenced by his conference championship and his first-place finish at the Section 1A meet to qualify for state with a personal-best jump of 42 feet, 5.50 inches.
“It was a good feeling," Nerison said. "It didn’t kick in at first, but then I started to realize I was actually going to state.”
The biggest change throughout the season, he said, was his ability to repeat his motions on each attempt. The raw ability was present from the first meet of the season, when he jumped 42 feet, 4.50 inches at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational.
Once he started to more regularly register clean and valid attempts, he started to better establish himself. That consistency was the key to finishing sixth instead of seventh Friday
“I jumped pretty good for most of the season," Nerison said. "I had a couple bad meets, but that was really it.”