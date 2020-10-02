The Faribault girls tennis team snagged a couple of points in its regular-season finale Thursday at Faribault High School, where it lost 5-2 against Mankato East.
The first point came via freshman Stacie Petricka, who worked her way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
“Stacie had a nice mix of deep versus short balls and was moving her opponent around the court well today,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Stacie utilized today’s wind to her advantage hitting many great short shots into the wind. After a slow start in the second set Stacie regained her momentum and went on to win today’s match.”
The second point for the Falcons was on the No. 1 doubles court, where seniors Rylie Starkson and Sarah McColley rebounded from losing the first set in a tiebreak to win the match 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 10-7.
Faribault was also competitive in a few other matches throughout the tennis complex, with senior Kylie Petricka losing 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Hailey Reuvers also playing a close first set before fading in the second set during a 7-5, 6-1 defeat at No. 3 singles.
“Hailey covered the court well throughout the match which kept her in many points,” Anderson said. “She also had good ball control and placement in her match. After a close loss in the first set, Hailey struggled a bit in the second set. While she continued to play well, her opponent was just a bit better.”
Then, on the No. 2 doubles court, Bailey Peterson and Avery Rein lost 7-2, 6-2.
“They continued to cover the court well and did a good job placing the ball also,” Anderson said.
Faribault will start the Section 1AA tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The opponent in that first-round matchup will be determined at the section seeding meeting Sunday.
Girls swimming and diving
In the penultimate meet of the regular season, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team lost 98-79 Thursday evening against Austin in a virtual meet.
The Falcons won five of the 12 events, with senior Abby Larson winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, freshman Bennett Wray-Raabolle claiming a win in the 100 butterfly, senior Verity Wray-Raabolle powering to the wall first in the 100 backstroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team of sophomore Ava Nelson, senior Grace Rechtzigel, Verity Wray-Raabolle and Larson teaming up to cruise to a win.
Faribault will close its regular season Thursday evening against Mankato West.